TODAY is the 61st birthday of Charlieville resident Michael Francis, but there will be no celebrations—only prayer and hope that he will return to his family.
Francis, affectionately called “Mikey” by his family, is not married nor has children, and lived alone at his home at John Peter Road.
He was last seen on the night of March 19, 2020, after he had a meal at the home of his cousin, then met up with friends at a cook-out at an auto mechanic shop in his neighbourhood.
Around 9 o’clock that night, he appeared “dressed up” when he walked out of the street and headed towards Narsaloo Ramaya Marg Road, Endeavour, near the Uriah Butler Highway, and was never seen by his family or friends again.
Days earlier, he was detained by police for questioning in connection with the double murder of the owner of Ho Singh Supermarket, Wei Qui Ke, and security guard Devindra Maharaj during an armed robbery.
Three men with firearms had held up the business place, and when Maharaj attempted to intervene, he was shot and killed.
During the ordeal, Ke was also shot and died later at hospital.
The killers fled the scene at Ackbar Trace in a Honda Accord, which was later abandoned along John Peters Road.
Francis’s younger brother, Micah Damani, in a phone interview yesterday, said his brother drove a similar-coloured vehicle and sometimes kept “bad company” that led to his detention.
Also detained by police were two relatives. A day later, Francis was released from custody without charge.
Burnt body
Damani said, “The getaway car to do the crime was owned by someone else, and Michael used to drive it. It was parked in front of his house. It seemed that some men came, used the car and parked the car right back there by Mikey.
“The last person in the family to see him was me. I went to his house to drop off something for him to eat. He was lying in bed, so I thought he was not well. When I didn’t see him for a few days, I figured he went to the hospital because he suffered from a heart problem. But after checking in the hospitals for several days and not finding him, the following week we made a report to the police,” said the brother.
Damani said it was “strange he went missing after the double murder, and then days later they found burnt remains of a body in a piece of land at Clarke Road, a street near to his. There was a fire on the land and the body was discovered”.
He said he was told a preliminary examination of the bone structure of the body in comparison to his ruled out that it was his brother’s body.
“I was told that from the medical examination, it was not seen as possible that it was Mikey, based on the bone structure which was similar to mine. They told me that the bone structure was very different, so the police case did not go so far as to do DNA testing, but I believe that DNA testing should have been done to be absolutely sure,” said the brother.
Earlier this year, the case file was passed from the Anti-Kidnapping Squad to another police investigator in the Central police division.
Damani submitted a statement to that investigator of what he knew of the last time his brother was seen.
Companion murdered
The Express also spoke with Francis’s sister, Julie Waterman, on Wednesday.
Waterman, a retired police officer, spoke of her disappointment with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service for its failure to render more assistance to her and her family to find her brother.
“Last year he went missing when the pandemic hit our country. I was worried about him because that’s when we started to wear masks and he having a heart problem, I thought he might have trouble breathing and needed proper care,” she said.
Waterman said her brother was a recovered alcoholic and drug user, having gone through rehabilitation 15 years ago.
“Although he lived alone, he was just about minutes away from family members. Since his recovery, he was doing well with mechanic work, odd jobs and driving jobs. Mikey got into a few car collisions because he liked speed, but not when he was driving out the family,” said the sister.
She said her parents—Cameron, 85, and Jean, 82—grieve every day for Francis, the first of their six children.
Waterman recalled that after secondary school, Francis attended Chatham Youth Camp, where he received certification in welding.
In the 1970s, he worked the production line at several companies, including Nestle, Sissons, Tricon Pipe Factory, and also took private welding jobs.
He later owned a pick-up and was hired transport for market vendors, then became a taxi- and maxi-taxi driver, and had worked the Curepe-to-Chaguanas route.
Waterman said her brother relapsed into alcoholism after a woman, who he had brought into his home to give her shelter from an abusive relationship, was killed.
The woman was Waheeda Bahadur, 42, a mother of 11, of Warrenville, who stayed at Francis’s home while she worked as a waitress in Cunupia.
Bahadur had gone to a house at Orange Field Road, Carapichaima, where she was beaten to death with a hammer by a relative from whom she had fled an abusive relationship.
The suspect was charged with Bahadur’s murder.
“When Waheeda died, he tried to cope, but he slipped back into the drinking. My brother was still a very jolly person despite all that he encountered in his life. After he was diagnosed with an enlarged heart, he had stopped drinking alcohol.
He was the master of different jobs. He was a rolling stone and always making a joke and had everyone laughing with him,” said the sister.
Private investigator
The family hired a private investigator to trace Francis’s whereabouts.
Waterman said the pandemic has hampered meeting with the family to discuss his findings.
She said one of the aspects of the case that the investigator was asked to delve into was the skeletal human remains found at Clarke Road.
Waterman believes not enough effort was made by her colleagues in the TTPS to check if that body was her brother’s.
“I kept pushing for officers to track who else was missing from the neighbourhood, besides my brother. We were never asked to submit DNA samples for comparative testing.
“We were told that there was not enough evidence to point in that direction that it was Mikey. But I never understood what evidence they needed.
“You have a villager missing around the same time that these remains were found in the land. Then we were told that the DNA equipment at the Forensic Sciences Centre was not functioning, so we would have to get the test done privately.
“But we needed the ‘go-ahead’ from the TTPS that there is a strong possibility that we can link my missing brother to the body, but we never got that. I do not think those skeletal remains were ever identified,” she said.
As a former police officer, Waterman said she was not satisfied with the efforts of her colleagues.
“I felt powerless after I had worked as a police officer for 34 years.
“I was on pre-retirement leave, last worked at Chaguanas Police Station. I had worked so hard for the TTPS and the public, but when it was my time for help, I did not get it when I needed it.
“I spoke directly to my seniors from the Central Police Division about my missing brother, and there was no enthusiasm from them,” she said.
The junior officers were more integrated on the search, she said, as they told her they would look out for Francis on their patrols.
“But the senior officers who could have possibly taken more interest to have the DNA testing done to explore the possibility that that body was Michael’s, that did not happen. The seniors did not do enough,” she said.
Since there is no confirmation that her brother has passed away, Waterman believes he could still be alive and that he may have been taken in by someone for the last year.
Waterman’s daughter, Afiesha Waterman, said “Uncle Mikey” was one of her favourite uncles and when he was not found at his home, the family thought he was hospitalised for his heart condition.
“The pandemic lockdowns had just begun so we, his family, were not allowed to go into hospitals freely to search the wards. But we called the hospitals, drove around to different areas, and did what we could.
“Just this week I was at a hospital and I saw someone looking exactly like him. The nurse spoke to the man, but he had a different name. But we are always on the lookout for him. We are hopeful that we get answers,” she said.
Anyone with information on Mikey Francis can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999, or send information to acting Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith by texting 482-GARY (4279) or to the TTPS app.