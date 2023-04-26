A box of secrets

In the first decade of the last century, St Julien Village near newly-named Princes Town became home to a man from Nevis, and his Anguillan woman—small islanders who arrived in Port of Spain by steamship in search of something better.
Their first-born, in 1911, was named Millington Stanley.
Stanley and his nine siblings would get an education from the Presbyterian missionary schools in an area that was then far more important than it is today—with plantations of sugar, coffee and cocoa.
Stanley’s education was enough to land him a job on the Trinidad Government Railway (TGR), which, at its peak, operated along more than 100 miles of track that connected Port of Spain with tentacles reaching Sangre Grande, Princes Town, Rio Claro and Siparia.
As a plate layer, Stanley first worked out of a TGR “company house” located track-side near San Francique, one of the villages where the train rumbled through on its way to Siparia.
A promotion to foreman took him to the Usine Ste Madeleine sugar works, where he moved into another TGR house so he could live near the signal box he was employed to maintain and operate from—using a lantern, then later a torch light, for communication with approaching locomotives pulling passenger cars or sugarcane.
The signal box was located near a switch, a point where the railway lines branched, with one headed off to Malgretoute, Princes Town, five miles east, the other headed south, following the valleys between the undulating hills that Princes Town to Tableland is known for.
Near the switch, was the lever used to move the rails.
When the TGR’s passenger train service folded in December 1968, Stanley lost his job.
But he found work on the trains that continued to travel along the line toward Princes Town, and on the locomotives moving sugar from the fields to the Ste Madeleine factory.
He applied to purchase the house in which he lived and worked, and brought up his children there.
Until his death, in November 1980, Stanley pursued no other occupation.
It is the primary reason why the signal box and switching lever (Tyer & Co Ltd Engineer London & Carlisle 1913) near Ste Madeleine survived.
One hundred and ten years later, the switching station and lever are the only known structures to have escaped the metal plunderers.
The building would have been long gone, too, if not for Stanley’s daughter, Marva Stanley-Samuel, who took possession of the home after the death of Stanley and wife Esme.
Like her father, Stanley-Samuel has meticulously cared for the house built of solid timber and San Fernando gravel erected on a railway line foundation.
And despite several attempts by scrap dealers to extract and toss the switch mechanism into a freight container bound for an overseas steel mill, Stanley-Samuel has stood her ground. Along with her husband, Hubert Samuel, they have been uncompensated sentinels.
It is a testament to the builders of the early 20th century that the signal box still stands, wooden walls and floors still solid, a portion of the lookout still intact.
The Stanley family, after whom the village is named, has asked for the help of the railway enthusiasts and researchers, and historians who have visited the location over the years—among them Glen Beadon, Jalaludin Khan, Wayne Abraham and the late Angelo Bissessarsingh.
The family does not expect much help from the politicians, said Hubert Samuel.
He said: “The signal house and the lever will not last long again. I have done all I could to repair and keep it, but it looking like the end now.”
Samuel said several years back, Government officials met with the family and laid out a plan to preserve the signal house and make it into a tourist attraction.
“They never came back. The only people who come are people who appreciate history and the railroad. They are the people I looking for help from. We were thinking about calling a museum to take the whole thing away so the scrap dealers wouldn’t just grab it. But I will find time to fix it back. But the signal house, I don’t know about. The concrete coming down, the water undermining the foundation.”
History has found a friend in this family. Everything they found associated with the TGR, they kept.
Samuel said, “We have decided to preserve it the best we can. Leave it right there. Maybe our children will help preserve it. Maybe the big people will come to realise what we have. Because when it gone, that is it.”
SIDEBAR
A signal box is the railway equivalent of today’s air traffic control tower found at airports, said Beadon. The TGR had 17 signal boxes at various locations across the rail network, operated by a staff of 66 signalmen. The only one left is at Stanley Village.
According to Beadon, it was built soon after the Cipero Tramway, established in 1849, was taken over by Trinidad Government Railway in 1912. Located on the ground next to the box is an old iron leaver once used to switch lines and signals. The old leaver still bears the title of its UK manufacturing company and date of installation.
Officially named “Jordan Hill Junction”, the signal box was opened, in 1913, to control rail traffic at a junction where the San Fernando and Princes Town line branched off southwards to Jordan Hill and Bronte Estate.
Bronte is located just over a mile north of Barrackpore and was the end of the line.
This branch dates to the late 1840s and was used for moving cane to factory and manufactured sugar from factory to market and export. Trinidad Government Railway improved safety on the railways by building seven new signal boxes south of San Fernando when they took over the Cipero Tramway. “Jordan Hill Junction” was one of these boxes.
A piece of history
The location is historic, as Stanley Village is situated along the trajectory of the original Cipero Tramway, which was Trinidad’s first railway. As such, the location—with its extant signal box, signal man’s quarters and historic switching apparatus—provides an ideal area from which to present several historic milestones in the history of railways in Trinidad:
• Last examples of historic TGR signal box and living quarters.
• Historic location where railways in Trinidad began (30 years before the TGR and ended 30 years after the TGR).
• Location where the inaugural train to the Mission (Now Princes Town) would have travelled through on March 15, 1859.
• Location where Trinidad’s first steam locomotive, Forerunner, travelled through on her inaugural run on Saturday, February 6, 1864.
• Location through which the Royal Train, carrying His Royal Highnesses Prince Albert and Prince George, passed through on their journey over the Cipero Tramway to The Mission of Savana Grande, which, thereafter, changed its name to the place we know today as Princes Town, on January 21, 1880.
• The section of line closed to all traffic between Malgretoute and Usine St Madeleine in 1988.