IN a bread bag, police officers found 127 rounds of ammunition in Moruga on Thursday night.
Based on information received, members of the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) and Southern Division Task Force(SIU) went to La Lune Road between the hours of 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Officers searched a bushy area and PC Ramdass discovered a bread bag containing ammunition wrapped in brown paper.
Inspection of the items revealed 127 rounds TZZ 5.56 ammunition.
The ammunition was seized and taken to the Moruga Police Station.
The exercise was a part of Operation Strike Back 3 which was coordinated by Snr Supt Lucia Winchester, Supt Ramphal, spearheaded by ASP Ramdass and supervised by Insp Phillip, Sgt Charles, Sgt Lee of SIU, and Cpl Phoolchan.
PC Ramdass is continuing enquiries.