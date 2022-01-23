High Street, San Fernando cleaned

Workers from the San Fernando City Corporation clean the walkway along High Street on January 23. - PHOTO: TREVOR WATSON

Should you visit High Street, San Fernando today, you will be met with a cleaner sidewalk from Library Corner to Lower High Street.

The area was power washed on Sunday by workers from the San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC).

The sidewalk, drains and also the burglar proofing of stores were cleaned during the exercise.

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello told the Express that the activity coincides with the theme for this year’s City celebrations, “Your Health is Our Wealth”.

He added, “All aspects of health will be addressed by the corporation including keeping the environment clean and streets clean as we look at managing and controlling Covid-19. We are really stepping up our environmental and health care and sanitation projects.”

Regrello also said that the activity was in keeping with the SFCC’s motto “Sanitas Forits”. This means “In a healthy environment we will find strength”.

The mayor said that street cleaning will continue around the inner City next weekend. The areas expected to be undertaken include Mucurapo Street and parts of Coffee Street and Pointe a Pierre Road.

Taxis drivers made use of alternative parking during Sunday’s exercise.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Disrespectful Gary’

‘Disrespectful Gary’

THE Judith Jones-led Police Service Commission (PolSC) has released the letter of complaint written by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley against then-police commissioner Gary Griffith in September 2020.

The Commission released the letter in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) application from former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, acting on behalf of his client Ravi Balgobin Maharaj.

‘Bribes paid for gun licences’

‘Bribes paid for gun licences’

The Stanley John Report has detailed interviews with several police officers who spoke of rampant corruption in the Firearms Permit Section (FPS) of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

As part of his investigation into the issuing of firearm user’s licences, retired justice of appeal Stanley John conducted in-person interviews with officers attached to the Firearms Permit Section.

Unapologetic Griffith

Unapologetic Griffith

“I make no apology for providing citizens with the opportunity to protect and defend themselves.”

So said former police commissioner Gary Griffith yesterday in response to an exclusive Sunday Express report on the contents of the Stanley John report into allegations of corruption in the issuing of firearm user’s licences (FULs).

Retired justice John was appointed to investigate the allegations by the former Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission (PolSC).

27 V’zuelan women rescued

27 V’zuelan women rescued

Police have busted a human-trafficking ring with the rescue of 27 young Venezuelan women, acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob has confirmed.

Speaking to the Express by phone on Saturday, the country’s top cop said human trafficking is a multi-billion-dollar business and “high-class bandits” are involved.

Time running out for Shirvani

Time running out for Shirvani

IN less than one year, Shirvani IN less than one year, Shirvani Motilal’s life has been completely overturned by Synovial Sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of soft tissue cancer that has ravaged her body and is now threatening to end her life.

The 27-year-old mother of one has spent the last seven months in and out of hospital rooms, fighting for the chance to see her one-year-old son grow up. But with less than a month before which doctors say all treatment will prove ineffective, her family is pleading for the opportunity to save her.

Recommended for you