Should you visit High Street, San Fernando today, you will be met with a cleaner sidewalk from Library Corner to Lower High Street.
The area was power washed on Sunday by workers from the San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC).
The sidewalk, drains and also the burglar proofing of stores were cleaned during the exercise.
San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello told the Express that the activity coincides with the theme for this year’s City celebrations, “Your Health is Our Wealth”.
He added, “All aspects of health will be addressed by the corporation including keeping the environment clean and streets clean as we look at managing and controlling Covid-19. We are really stepping up our environmental and health care and sanitation projects.”
Regrello also said that the activity was in keeping with the SFCC’s motto “Sanitas Forits”. This means “In a healthy environment we will find strength”.
The mayor said that street cleaning will continue around the inner City next weekend. The areas expected to be undertaken include Mucurapo Street and parts of Coffee Street and Pointe a Pierre Road.
Taxis drivers made use of alternative parking during Sunday’s exercise.