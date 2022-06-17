cooking gas

NEW modern alternative lightweight composite gas cylinders that are in 22lb and 11lb sizes has been unveiled by local cooking gas suppliers the Trinidad and Tobago National Petroleum Marketing Company (NP).

Over the last few days social media has been abuzz about the new look and how easy it now is for women to lift the gas cylinder up.

The gas cylinders were first showcased NP booth at the Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference 2022 held earlier this month at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

The Express reached out to NP via email on Wednesday, with questions on the new product line as to whether the gas cylinders can now be purchased nationwide.

Brand and Media Consultant Melissa Dassrath said the composite cylinder was introduced to the market early in 2022 and is already being sold at NP’s Sea Lots Head Office and will soon be rolled out through LPG distributors and retail stores across the country.

Dassrath highlighted that the composite cylinders are manufactured in Norway by Hexagon Ragasco, the world’s leading manufacturer of composite cylinders, with over 20 million cylinders sold worldwide.

“These cylinders feature a plastic casing which makes them 50 per cent lighter than steel. They are also translucent so that the LPG level can be seen from the outside. These cylinders meet our safety specifications, having been fitted with the standard valves. So, there is no need to change your existing regulator. Our new cylinders meet the NP Gas blue seal of quality,” she explained.

Questioned how much did it cost compared to the traditional cylinder Dassrath indicated that the 22lb cylinder which is best suited for home use is priced at $ 550.00 VAT inclusive and 11lb cylinder which can be used for BBQ grills, boating and fun outdoor activities is priced at $ 385.00 VAT Inclusive, while the cost of refilling of the 22lb refill is $51.22, and the 11lb composite cylinder is $17.17 all VAT inclusive.

In detailing how the idea came about for the new modern look the brand and media consultant, said NP saw a need to provide a high-end option to the existing steel cylinders to customers who are willing to purchase a more premium product offering and based on market research, the company noted there was a desire for this lightweight, translucent and aesthetic cylinder option.

