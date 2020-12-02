A Coast Guard officer who was shot in the head, has told police a truly bizarre story of how he came to be wounded.
The 46-year-old officer, of Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas said that at around 7.20a.m, he was at home and had just left the shower when he made a safety check of his handgun on a nightstand at the side of his bed.
He said he took the gun from the holster and placed in on the nightstand.
At that moment, his dog pounced on him. He said he slipped because he was wet from the shower.
He said he lost his balance and grabbed the nightstand in an attempt regain his balance.
He said he heard an explosion and realized he had been shot in the head.
He fell unconscious.
His wife took him to the Chaguanas Health facility.
The doctor treated him for a cut to the left side of the head.
He is listed in stable condition.
The coast guard officer is attached to the Prime Minister's Residence and Diplomatic Centre.