SECRETARY General of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Vijay Maharaj says a lack of proper leadership and not a lack of religion is the cause of the decline in society.
In fact he said religion was being used as a “scapegoat” and urged politicians to examine how their own behaviour has contributed to society’s moral deterioration.
Maharaj made the comment as he noted Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s call for religious leaders to do more to influence parents, children and society.
Rowley made the call on Tuesday when, during the handing-over ceremony for the refurbished Hayes Court, he lamented that society’s behaviour had been rapidly deteriorating.
The PM attributed this to the presence of religion not being as strong as it used to be.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Maharaj said he felt like religion was being used as a “scapegoat”.
He called on Rowley to examine his own contribution to the decline in society, saying the leaders of the country have not been setting a proper example for the youth.
“In the Parliament...they are always bickering and fighting with one another. And the children are seeing this behaviour on television. They are like a fish market fighting among themselves and they are supposed to be our leaders? They are supposed to be the mentors for the children of tomorrow?
“The Prime Minister himself has gone on certain platforms and made derogatory comments about females in the opposition. The opposition leader does the same thing. And the children listen and learn from this crass language and vitriol. It cannot escape our young people. Politicians are the ones to blame more than religion and I have no hesitation in making that statement.”
Maharaj said religious teaching is an integral part of all denominational schools but he questioned to what degree is religious education taught in government schools.
He said, in years past, government schools would partner with religious bodies to have pastors, imams, pundits and representatives of various religions come into the schools to instruct religious education classes at least once per week.
He said this no longer exists in many schools.
Additionally, Maharaj said religious institutions are not sufficiently supported with funding.
He said he had applied for funding through the Ministry of Culture to host Divali and Phagwa activities and had received “not one black cent”.
“But yet you have $147 million for Carnival? So you are promoting wine and jam and alcohol? Churches and religious bodies have gone out of their way to help this country and continue with it. But they need a scapegoat and as far as I am concerned religion is the scapegoat. You are making the religious board and religious schools and churches the scapegoats for what is taking place in this country and I want the leaders and the politicians to look in the mirror. They must do better for our children.”
Also commenting briefly on the issue, Presbyterian Secondary Schools’ Board of Education chairman Ashford Tamby said the Presbyterian Board ensures that religious teachings are present in all its schools.
“Our religious education programme fosters a one of peace, love and harmony in our schools and the worship reflects our religious beliefs,” he stated.