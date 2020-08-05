The St James Police are actively searching for 16-year-old Prayer Miller, of Harding Place, Cocorite, St James.
She was last seen on Saturday and was reported missing the following day.
Miller is of African descent, slim built, light brown complexion, 5 feet 2 inches tall, black hair with both ears pierced. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped dress and a pair of slippers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the St James Police at 622-3695, or 555, 999, 911, 800-TIPS or text/WhatsApp 482-GARY or report via the TTPS App.