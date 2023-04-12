A Grave Far From Home

Friday, May 28, 2021—Tobago woke up to news that a fishing boat filled with bodies was being towed into port at Belle Garden, a village on the island’s Atlantic coast.
What the first responders dealt with that day was a horror beyond comprehension.
But unlike Trinidad, they treated these souls with respect, for not a single gory image emerged for public distribution.
An initial count of four bodies grew to ten, and by the time crime scene investigators had separated the desiccated remains, they had counted 14, three skulls, and a bag of bones sloshing about inside the boat.
It was already late that day when the bodies were taken to the hospital mortuary, and the island, in the grip of a Covid curfew, was preparing for a long weekend, with a public holiday on Monday.
So it would be many days before the cause of the deaths could be investigated by a pathologist.
But long before that happened, we had a good idea what these men endured before dying, their fates echoing back to their enslaved forefathers who didn’t survive the forced Atlantic crossing all those years before.
The first clue was the boat (AG 231)—sky-blue and white—unlike anything in the Caribbean but common in the fishing ports of Mauritania, on Africa’s west coast.
As far back as 2010, Mauritania was being named as the favoured transit point for African migrants attempting to reach Europe, with its port city of Nouadhibou, located 800 kilometres south-east of the Spanish Canary Islands, becoming a key departure hub.
Aid and migrant-rights groups tracking the exodus report that thousands enter Mauritania from surrounding countries, particularly Senegal and Mali, to set out to the Canary Islands, the stepping stone to Spain and France.
More evidence came from what was retrieved from inside the boat —clothing, cellphones, euros, and West African CFA franc, the currency used by eight African countries.
It became clear that the bodies belonged to migrants who tried getting to Europe, but who became among the more than 12,000 reported since 2014, as lost at sea, or dying.
In Tobago, it was left up to State pathologist Dr Eslyn McDonald-Burris to help unravel how these men died, when, and most importantly, who they were.
Her findings went to then-Assistant Commissioner of Police (Tobago) William Nurse who prepared a final report and dispatched it to then-Police Commissioner Gary Griffith who was busy fighting an ultimately losing battle to hold on to his job.
Nurse told the Express that through the International Red Cross, Interpol and diplomatic contacts, an effort would be made to determine whether the fingerprints matched anyone on record in Mauritania, and therefore establish a possible date when the boat left West Africa.
He said the Office of Commissioner of Police, using the investigation report, could make that request through the Minister of National Security and Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs.
The local Homicide Division never got involved since the deaths were never classified as crimes.
But as so often happens in Trinidad and Tobago, the story of the boat filled with bodies, slipped from the memory, to be replaced by fresh trauma.
But not everyone forgot.
For almost two years, Brazil-based investigative reporter Renata Brito, using the international resources of her employer the Associated Press, has been piecing together the story of the migrant boat.
For her report, she travelled to France, a Mauritanian village near the borders of Mali and Senegal, to Trinidad, and to Tobago, where she interviewed the police, visited the scene, and gained access to a police station evidence room.
The AP published its story on Wednesday. You can read it here
And it was Dr McDonald-Burris who provided the most useful information to solve this mystery.
Since retired, she told the Express last month that she was in Tobago that week in 2021 when she got the call of the discovery of the bodies, and of preparing the hospital’s facility to do the examination.
“Part of the identification involves anything you find, from clothing to personal effects, to watches. Some of the men had cellphones, and I recall that one had Muslim prayer beads,” with a crescent and star, she said.
McDonald-Burris shared her findings with the reporter, as did the police who allowed photographs to be taken of the what was found on the men and the boat–the engine, the weatherproof jackets over the football team jerseys, the contact numbers from a phone sim card, and images contained in a phone still working.
And with that, Brito went to Africa, and unearthed the rest.
She found the families of several of the men.
She discovered that 43 of them got on that boat from the port city of Nouadhbibou, between January 12 and 13, 2021 and set off for the Canary islands, 800 kilometres to the north.
Once the engine stopped working, it was over.
And they were swallowed by the Atlantic.
It will never be known what happened in the 136 days before the boat drifted to Tobago.
But from the account of someone who survived a similar torture later that year, they would have begged to die, in the end.
In April 2021, a 17-year-old girl named Aicha got into a boat with 58 men, women and children tried getting from Mauritania to Europe.
Within two days, their food and water were done.
On the fourth day, the fuel for the engines had run out.
The boat began drifting in the Atlantic Ocean, with no land or ship in sight.
People began screaming out for water.
A human can only survive without it for three days.
They drank the sea water.
And then they began dying.
The world only knew this because when a helicopter from Spain’s air force finally spotted the boat on April 26, it had been adrift at sea for 22 days, 500 kilometres away from the Canary Islands it was trying to reach.
And the only people alive, unable to stand or move, were Aicha and two others, sitting on top of the dead.
“There were men who could no longer stand up and who screamed out of thirst. Please, please, they begged, I need to drink water, can someone please give me water?” she would later tell.
The stronger tried to feed some from a shoe dipped into the sea.
“At the beginning, we’d say a prayer. By the end we didn’t even have the strength to do that. We didn’t even have the strength left to throw a body in the water,” said Aicha.
Which may explain why, in the end, the dead stayed with the dying in that Tobago boat, until they all perished.
March 3 funeral
In France, AP reporter Renata Britto found the aunt of one of the dead men, who filled in his life’s story.
She arranged for a DNA sample to be taken from his mother.
It was matched against a sample taken at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park, where the bodies are being kept.
The samples matched.
His name–Alassane Sow, 31, born in Mali.
Cause of death–“undetermined, possible hypothermia and dehydration as a consequence of being lost at sea”, reads the autopsy report.
The family of Alassane Sow may wish to know that on March 3, his last rites were done respectfully, and under Islamic rites, attended by those of the faith who performed the janazah prayer as his body was interred at the Chaguanas Public Cemetery.
“Tears were shed for him,” said a spokesperson for the Muslim Funeral Services agency.
Sow’s grave is among those of the same faith.
And there is space for his brothers who died on that boat, if they too are identified in the future.
Thirteen of them wait.
