Every November, people file into the public cemeteries and churchyards to light candles on whitewashed graves in memory of loved ones lost as part of the annual observance of All Souls Day.
But not every deceased receives a visitor at the St Stephen’s Anglican Church, Princes Town.
No one comes to the hundred-year-old tombs of the Christian Chinese, or the sad mounds marking the infants, or the ornate vaults of the clergy who came from Europe two centuries ago to spread The Word, and died here during their mission.
Among the long-forgotten graves is one under a slab of moss-covered concrete, marked with an unremarkable tombstone, in an area reserved for the church elders.
This is the resting place of Harry Bourne Darling, 1833-1897, a man celebrated during his life, but forgotten by time and townsfolk.
Over the course of half of the 19th century, writers, including none other than an heir to the British throne, celebrated Darling’s life, because he did more back then for the people of Princes Town and for the development of the Presbyterian Church, than all the present day politicians and wealthy people of the area then and now.
Darling was proprietor of the The Lothians sugar estate.
The writers described him as the “town squire”, a man of great wealth and greater compassion, benefactor of the “hindoo coolies”, the Anglicans and the Presbyterians, who opened a school for the children of the indentured years before the Canadian Mission to the Indians (CMI).
They say he dined with the poor and privileged, was beloved by the people, and mourned by many upon his death that December day 124 years ago.
The Irishman
Darling lived near Hope Road, Princes Town, in a grand estate house, the brick foundation of which was discovered by the Express HisTTory Project some years ago, the ruins still holding evidence of its magnificence.
Darling’s birth has been traced back to Dublin, Ireland, around 1813, and he is known to have been employed as a manager on the estate of Williams Eccles (another benefactor to the Indians).
By 1840, he had saved enough to purchase and become proprietor of the Lothians Estate, which would go on to become one of the largest and most profitable sugar plantations in the country.
About that Darling House, English writer Charles Kingsley and then-governor Sir Arthur Gordon took the mule-drawn tram in from San Fernando and visited the place in January of 1869.
Kingsley would later write of the experience in his book At Last: A Christmas in the West Indies, describing it as “the prettiest village in Trinidad”, a description that would be lost today to residents living in a town in decline.
Kingsley wrote, “It was not till next morning that I found into what a charming place I had entered overnight. Around were books, pictures, china, vases of flowers, works of art, and all appliances of European taste, even luxury: but in a house utterly un-European.
“The living rooms, all on the first floor, opened into each other by doorless doorways, and the walls were of cedar and other valuable woods, which good taste had left still unpapered.
“Windowless bay windows, like great port-holes, opened from each of them into a gallery which ran round the house, sheltered by broad sloping eaves.
“The deep shade of the eaves contrasted brilliantly with the bright light outside: and contrasted too with the wooden pillars which held up the roof, and which seemed on their southern sides white-hot in the blazing sunshine.
“Over the roofs of the outhouses rose scarlet Bois immortelles, and tall clumps of bamboo reflecting blue light from their leaves even under a cloud; and beyond them and below them to the right, a park just like an English one carried stately trees scattered on the turf, and a sheet of artificial water.
“Coolies, in red or yellow waist cloths, and Coolie children, too, with nothing save a string round their stomachs (the smaller ones at least), were fishing in the shade.
“To the left, again, began at once the rich cultivation of the rolling cane-fields, among which the Squire had left standing, somewhat against the public opinion of his less tasteful neighbours, tall Carats, carrying their heads of fan-leaves on smooth stalks from 50 to 80 feet high, and Ceibas some of them the hugest I had ever seen.
“Below in the valley were the sugar-works; and beyond this half-natural, half-artificial scene, rose, some mile off, the lowering wall of the yet untouched forest. It had taken only 15 years, but 15 years of hard work, to create this paradise.”
A happy place
And of the life Darling created, Kingsley wrote: “We had a charming Sunday there, amid charming society, down even to the dogs and cats; and not the least charming object among many was little Franky, the Coolie butler’s child, who ran in and out with the dogs, gay in his little cotton shirt, and melon-shaped cap, and silver bracelets, and climbed on the Squire’s knee, and nestled in his bosom, and played with his seals; and looked up trustingly into our faces with great soft eyes, like a little brown guazu-pita fawn out of the forest. A happy child, and in a happy place”.
Years before the arrival of Rev John Morton in 1868, it is recorded: “In the South Mr Darling was working in the same direction by the maintenance on his Estate of an Indian School for Coolie Children, to which he has recently added a Catechist from India (J Aaron, former Habah Chunder Dass Dutt of Calcutta) for the instruction of the adults... The Lothians School has 24 scholars of whom 21 are Hindoo.”
This kindness was repaid that very year, when fire swept through the The Lothians estate, with Kingsley giving an account of the effort: “The fire burst out of the woods at three different points. All worked with a will to stop it by cutting traces. But the wind was wild; burning masses from the tree-tops were hurled far among the canes, and all was lost.
“The canes burnt like shavings, exploding with a perpetual crackle at each joint. In a few hours the whole estate, works, Coolie barracks, Negro huts, was black ash; and the house only, by extreme exertion, saved. But the ground had scarcely cooled when replanting and rebuilding commenced; and now the canes were from ten to 12 feet high, the works nearly ready for the coming crop time...”
Kingsley also wrote of attending a parade where the “coolies” had come to see the Governor, writing of the labourers: “A merrier, healthier, shrewder looking party I have seldom seen. Complaints there were none. All seemed to look on the Squire as a father, and each face brightened when he spoke to them by name.”
‘He died a good man’
Darling was also a benefactor of the Canadian Mission to the Indians, giving to Rev John Morton both lands and money for the establishment of a manse, school and chapel now known as St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, at the junction of the Manahambre and Naparima/Mayaro Roads, and would, until his death, lend assistance to Morton’s mission at nearby Iere Village.
In 1880, he hosted the two grandsons of Queen Victoria, Princes Albert and George (later King George V), who while on their way to the Devil’s Woodyard, on the day they were asked by the rector of St Stephen’s Anglican Church, the Rev JG Knight, to plant two poui trees on the church compound, an act for which the town was renamed.
On the way back from the mud volcanoes, Prince Albert would later recount: “Thence we rode back up through the wood again and on to the open road, where there was some beautiful scenery, to Mr Darling’s (the “old squire’s”), whose house is, with its elaborate wood-work, so well described in At Last, to luncheon; after which saw his well-cared-for coolies, all dressed alike, what little dress there is, performing their native sword exercise and doing tumbling and other acrobatic feats on the lawn.”
There is no mention of a Darling heir (only a nephew Lindsay). The orphaned child Frankie, whom Darling “took as his own” according to Morton, went on to become a Presbyterian catechist, but who died before Darling (1893) of “consumption of the larynx”.
But it is recorded that when he died, the town mourned, as his body was taken from house to the cemetery grounds.
In the book Morton of Trinidad, Presbyterian minister Mr Macrae wrote: “We miss his kindly and gentlemanly presence going out and among us, as we shall miss his liberal gifts. Our missionary building bears many oaks of his chaste good tastes. So died a good man, worthy to live long as doubtless he will in the kind remembrance of many.”
Maybe a candle will be lit upon his grave this November.
The Lothians
Lothians is now the name of a road leading out of the town and into an area where the descendants of the indentured have made their lives.
The local historian records that the Lothian’s Estate was named after a “Lord Lothian”.
But there is no Lord Lothian in the historic archive, locally or in Europe.
It is likely that Darling, who had land and sugar interests on the estate of Broomage and Clydesdale Cottage, purchased an estate that was named after a part of Scotland, where many of the planters left to make their fortune in the West Indies.
The HisTTory Project visited Scotland some years ago and visited this area.
We found Lothian to be the name of a region dating to the seventh century, and an area in which the Scottish capital of Edinburgh is located.
We even found...Lothian Road.