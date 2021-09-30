THE Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) says it used its patrol vessels during a search and rescue operation for a man who fell out of a boat along the south coast on September 23.
The TTCG was responding to reports surrounding the recovery of the body of fisherman Gregory “Ronnie” Seepaul, which was found on a beach near Erin on Monday.
Fishermen posted a video of what they believed was Seepaul’s body on the beach, saying they had reported it to Coast Guard officers who said they had no vessels available because there was “insufficient gas”.
In a statement yesterday, the TTCG did not directly respond to the posts on social media, but said it used its craft during the search.
It explained that because the body had been found on land, the recovery operation fell within “the purview and capability” of the T&T Police Service.
The Coast Guard said it received a report of a possible “person in water” (PIW) off Quinam, on the South Coast, on September 23.
The report indicated the missing person, believed to be Seepaul, was with another man when he fell overboard from the pirogue he was captaining.
The other man was a Venezuelan national who fled to Venezuela after the incident, the Coast Guard said.
“Based on this information, the Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue operation that involved its own patrol vessels, aircraft from the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard and vessels from the fishing community.
“This operation began from the date of the initial report and continued for an additional three days,” the TTCG reported.
“On Monday, reports reached the TTCG advising that an unidentified and mutilated body had been sighted on a beach on the south coast in the vicinity of Erin.
“As the body had been found on a beach which was accessible by land, this recovery operation fell within the purview and capability of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, especially since the circumstances leading up to its discovery were suspicious,” the Coast Guard said.
The TTCG said it was “well aware of its responsibilities and is cognisant of the need to use resources in the most efficient and effective manner, in order to continue to do its part to assist in ensuring the safety and security of the general population of our nation”.
It said it continued its ongoing border security operations, mindful that the Police Service was leading the recovery operation, “which they successfully concluded later that same day”.
The Coast Guard said there had been no official confirmation of the identity of the body found, so the search for Seepaul continued at sea yesterday.
Many questions
Morne Diablo Fishing Association president Kelvin Deonarine said there are many questions surrounding the death at sea of his relative, Seepaul, who was 44 years old.
Deonarine and other fishermen found the body of Seepaul, for whom they had been searching after they were told he fell off a fishing pirogue last week.
In an interview at his home in Crawford Trace, Morne Diablo, yesterday, Deonarine said he did not know if foul play was involved and awaited the results of the autopsy and the police investigations.
“For me and my life in fishing, a guy just does not fall off a boat. He would be holding the engine (while in the boat). Even if he was feeling sick or got a blackout (fainted), he would fall forward in the boat. But that is the story they brought and we going with that.
“When we found him, he was not wearing a life jacket, but most of his life he is a fisherman and he could swim, to my knowledge. I cannot say if foul play is involved, but I find it very strange,” said Deonarine.
A police report on the incident revealed that Seepaul was last seen around midday on Sunday, September 19, when he told his daughter, Samantha Jones, that he was going to fish in Moruga.
Police were told that around 9 a.m. on September 23, he went out to sea with a Venezuelan national known only as “Owen”, on the vessel Jack Sparrow.
The report said that three hours later, the owner of the vessel, Jason Nicome, received a phone call from Owen who was crying and said he got into difficulty at sea and then was unable to find Seepaul in the boat.
The Venezuelan man said he had fled to his home country as police may suspect he was responsible for the demise of Seepaul, the report said.
Deonarine said he was told the Venezuelan cannot be contacted as his cellphone had been going to voicemail.
Deonarine said the family reported Seepaul missing to the police, then began their search.
On Monday, Deonarine and other fishermen spotted the body surrounded by corbeaux on the shoreline in a red stone area known as “Red Point”, in Buenos Ayres, Erin.
“We contacted the Coast Guard around 9 a.m. They called us back about half an hour later and said they don’t have any fluid (fuel). We called Penal Police Station and told them about the body.
“The Coast Guard called us back half an hour later and told us to tie the body and run under four knots and bring it to Erin,” he said. “We didn’t interfere with the body. We kept in contact with the police and they came down around 3 p.m.”
Relatives identified Seepaul’s body by the clothing, a partially severed finger on his right hand, and missing toe after a boat engine fell on it years ago.
Deonarine said Seepaul was a “good, helpful guy” who hustled on the beach to make a living.
He said he was relieved his body was found as his daughter was traumatised by his disappearance.
Deonarine said they were pleased with the response by the police officers, but disappointed with that of the Coast Guard.
“We are getting a lot of co-operation from the police. I am disappointed in the Coast Guard because when we called, they said they did not have fluid (fuel) and they told us to tie the body and pull it up the road.
“I found it is unfair for the Coast Guard to do that because we should not interfere the body,” said Deonarine.
An autopsy is expected to be done this week at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, pending the results of a Covid-19 test.