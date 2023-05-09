Newly minted senior counsel Kerwyn Garcia said yesterday the conferring of senior counsel status on him by his wife, President Christine Kangaloo, was a “happy accident”.
Garcia and President Kangaloo’s brother Colin Kangaloo are among 18 attorneys receiving senior counsel status.
Speaking to the media following the ceremony at President’s House, St Ann’s, Garcia acknowledged that there would be criticism of the move, saying it was important that one uses the “surgeon’s scalpel rather than wield the butcher’s axe when it comes to public discourse”.
Garcia said it was important that “more light than heat” be generated as he noted that a process took place and, at the end of it, his wife happens to be the one who conferred the silk at the end of that process.
“Do I feel it is a happy turn of events that it happens to be Her Excellency Christine Kangaloo who is occupying the office of President at this time? That is a most happy accident of history and I am happy to benefit from that accident of history, yes,” he said.
“It makes no difference in this process who occupies the President’s office. The difference is made way earlier down in the process,” he added.
My wife had no choice
Garcia, like the President and Attorney General Reginald Armour, noted the process involved the AG inviting applications, consulting with the Chief Justice and then making recommendations to the Prime Minister who then advises the President.
He said his wife does not really have a choice but must act in accordance with the Constitution.
“There isn’t really a matter of choice in that regard, as far as the Constitution goes, the person, whoever he or she might be who occupies the office of President, is required to act,” he said.
He continued “To be as plain as I can be, it would have made no difference to me whether it was Her Excellency who is in the Office of President or any other person who is in the Office of President, the process would have continued and I hope and pray that the process would have thrown up the same selected candidates as was selected today as far as I am concerned.”
Asked by the Express if he had applied for silk before under another President, Garcia said it was his first application.
The Express asked further how he would respond to critics who would question why he did not apply when another President was in office if this was based on merit?
He responded: “The last time this took place I think it was in 2013. One converses, one has discussions with one’s colleagues, one’s mentors in the profession and it was felt at that time, it was not quite the right time for me to apply. Again, when notice of the applications was given colleagues got in touch with me, seniors got in touch with me, people who are my mentors got in touch with me and suggested that the time was right.
In life as in other things, timing is sometimes everything and this just happened to be the right time in terms of the advice I was receiving from many quarters that I should apply at this particular time and that is the story of how I came to apply now and not before. One must be careful not to do things too early in one’s life, one has to be very careful to do things at the appropriate time and relying on guidance from those who I trust and from other senior counsel in the profession I chose to apply on this occasion when the applications were announced.”
Garcia added: “When one is recognised by the profession for one’s efforts, one can’t help but feel humbled but at the same time happy.
So it’s mixed feelings, one of trepidation because as you heard Her Excellency explain this is an occasion that vests us with tremendous responsibilities so that one has to tread very carefully if one wasn’t doing that before, one had better ship up and start doing that now but at the same time one feels extremely elated that one’s profession has considered that one is of sufficient calibre and experience to be afforded this signal honour.”
Garcia’s father, former education minister Anthony Garcia, was in attendance to celebrate his son’s achievement.
President Kangaloo’s brother Colin declined requests from the media for an interview.