Indian national Shrikanth “Shri” Iyer adopted the Trini accent and spoke our dialect, enjoyed our food and music and limed and interacted with us.
In an open letter to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, Iyer’s brother Ganesh Iyer, made “a fervent appeal seeking justice for the gruesome killing” of Shri Iyer whom he said had potential for scaling greatness but was “now reduced to a murder statistic in a country that he loved and cared for so much.”
Shri Iyer was shot and killed on the night of November 10 when he arrived at the Purcell Street. San Fernando home he shared with his father.
Ganesh Iyer said in the letter that while his family was originally from India, Shri had been working in Trinidad at General Earth Movers Ltd for the past eight years and his father had been working at the same company for two decades. “Shrikanth was a professionally qualified, capable individual who moved to Trinidad and Tobago with dreams of a good life. He was equally excited for the opportunity to explore this land of pristine beauty that we often saw on television documentaries and heard about from our father as kids.”
He said over the years he saw his brother “meld effortlessly into Trinidad’s way of life. It reflected in his personality. He developed a natural Trini accent, began to use Trini lingo and mannerisms, enjoyed soca and chutney music and developed a taste for local cuisines.”
Ganesh Iyer said he was surprised at his brother’s level of involvement with Trinidad. “He had opinions on local issues, actively took part in community events, and contributed generously to social causes. He wholeheartedly embraced Trinidad, her people and her culture. I must admit to my shame that I often mocked him that he was a Trini in a past life. I used to ask him why he connected so much with a foreign land. He would smile and say that it was not a foreign land. He said, and I quote, "India is my 'Janma Bhoomi' (land of birth) and Trinidad is my 'Karma bhoomi' (land of performing action).”
He said his brother had opportunities to move to Canada and while Ganesh Iyer tried to persuade him to come to Singapore where he lived, Shri was at peace in Trinidad. “He developed strong bonds in the community and developed numerous lasting friendships. Owing to his strong work ethic, talent and a positive disposition, he came to hold pivotal positions at work across multiple functions.”
Ganesh Iyer described his brother as a vibrant, extremely generous and social person. “He took initiatives and always strived to improve things around him to help his fellow people.” He said Shri Iyer installed park benches for the benefit of fellow walkers and joggers at Palmiste Park, planned to raise funds to construct toilet facilities for women joggers at the park and also “generously donated to Rapidfire Kidz Foundation, an NGO for children welfare, run and headed by Kevin Ratiram – a criminal attorney and a close friend of Shri.”
Ganesh Iyer further said his brother was a hero who saved a man from getting electrocuted to death and also "once saved our entire block from a major fire while others were trying to save themselves. There are many such stories to recount. To me, the respect and love that Shri earned in the community gets reflected through the fact that even during these COVID times there were three memorial services hosted in his memory. His friends erected a plaque in his honour at Palmist Park. The events were covered in the print and social media. I have been overwhelmed by the countless kind and touching personal messages from his friends in Trinidad mourning for Shri. The common expression of grief from all his friends was of shock and disbelief that he could even have an enemy. They all mentioned that he was a very sociable and helpful person who kept good company.”
Locals to family: Have no expectation of detection
Ganesh Iyer said he was proud of his brother whose life was “snuffed out by an unexplained act of brutal violence.”
He added in the letter, “I looked forward to getting old with him. His loss has bereft us of happiness and has left a permanent void in our lives. My parents, especially my father who lived with Shri in Trinidad, are completely devastated. We are simple people who lived a life of honesty, integrity and hard work.” He said his father who spent 20 years in this country lived a life of utmost dignity and respect.
The letter to the PM and CoP continued, “We are in deep anguish and pain and we beseech you for justice. Unfortunately it’s been more than a month with nothing concrete to show from investigations. All we hear are some rumours with no basis." He said they spoke with some of Shri Iyer’s friends in Trinidad. "Most of them advised us to have almost no expectation of detection or justice. It is debilitating to think of our helplessness in this situation with so little hope for justice. I am reaching out to you for help out of desperation. I cannot believe that somebody could just come, pump bullets into a thriving life and walk away unscathed without any fear of repercussion.”
Ganesh added, "We may need to reflect on the broader question of (the) existing rampant crime situation afflicting Trinidad. I shudder to think what kind of society are we leaving behind for our children and future generations? Sir, I am not a citizen but I humbly appeal to you that it is your moral duty to provide a safe, crime free atmosphere for people to conduct their lives without fear. The authorities need to ensure effective crime surveillance, detection and prosecution mechanism to restore people’s faith.”
He said not acting effectively against crime, emboldens it to the extent of aiding its proliferation. “Trinidad should not lose its good people to crime. Shri had so much to offer to this world before his life was cut short in such a brutal manner. I am writing this letter maybe at some level of personal risk but I am willing to take it. I implore you again sir - please do not let Shri be yet another murder statistic. Please act to stem this rot in your beautiful land - the land that Shri cherished and loved so much,” Ganesh Iyer said.