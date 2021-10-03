A BODY has been been found by Coast Guard officers at the mouth of the Cipero River.
It is believed to be that of Samuel "Sammy" Pierre who got into difficulty on Friday when he attempted to cross a watercourse at Riverside Drive, off Gulf View Link Road. He was out hunting with a group of youngsters at the time.
A single mother of two of the young men in the group said they went hunting for iguanas and intended to use the money from sales to financially assist with an electrical connection to her Pleasantville house.
Pierre, 21 of Freedom Street, Pleasantville was said to have a keen eye for spotting iguanas.
The Coast Guard had been involved in the search for Pierre and said in a release that an unidentified body was found by them on Sunday at the mouth of the Cipero River. It was stated that, “On completion of the recovery of the body from the water, it will be handed over to the relevant authorities for official identification and investigation.”
Coast Guard officers had been searching for Pierre since receiving a report that he had gone missing in the water. Vessels were deployed and searches were done at the mouth of the Cipero River and the Gulf of Paria. Coast Guard divers were also involved in the operation.
Police officers were present during the searches.