The nesting sites of the leatherback turtles at Grande Riviere Beach have been severely impacted by raging flood waters, with thousands of eggs being washed away.
Grande Riviere Nature Tour Guide Association president Len Peters told the Express yesterday that the usually lazy Grande Riviere river burst its banks at mid-afternoon on Wednesday, flooding the beach and at least 40 homes in the north coast village.
Grande Riviere is the largest leatherback nesting site in the Caribbean. The annual nesting season starts in March and ends in May and Grande Riviere Beach has one of the highest density of nests.
There were no adult turtles at the nesting sites, Peters said.
The flood waters moved 300 metres east of the village, washing away nesting sites and damaging houses.
“Thousands of eggs were washed away here. The area was severely impacted, some parts with flood water up to six feet high. The beach is littered with organic debris like tree branches, bamboo, a lot of silt and gravel dumped on the beach,” he said.
And although the debris can be cleared, Peters said the turtle nesting site has been severely affected.
“The river has been a part of the nesting site so in the rainy season we do get a lot of nest loss in that particular area. But it has been a long time since the river behaved so violently,” he said.
Peters said residents have not seen this kind of destruction in decades. “People here over 80 years say this is probably the first time they saw the river behaved the way it did. We were anticipating heavy rainfall with the weather system but this occurred after,” he said.
The rains were associated with the trailing edge of the weather system that led to a tropical storm warning on Tuesday, but which largely spared the islands.
There were several landslides and rocks falls along the Paria Road leading to the village located between the villages of Monte Video and Matelot.
Peters said the village was flooded for several hours on Wednesday and villagers worked together overnight to clean-up the affected areas.
Local Government and Rural Development Minister Faris Al-Rawi said yesterday that the Disaster Management Unit of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation had been mobilised and municipal police officers sent to the scene.
He said landslides were being cleared and the damage was being assessed.