A life changing exam

A mother prays for her son a pupil of San Fernando Boys’ RC School before making his way to the exam room on Wednesday morning before sitting the  Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA), examination. -Photo: DEXTER PHILIP

Approximately 18,889 Standard five pupils have been registered to sit today’s Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination.

This includes 9,591 males and 9,298 females.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, this is the first cohort of pupils to have had full in-person preparations for SEA.

As such, the atmosphere across East Trinidad was filled with calm and confidence and noticeably less nervousness among pupils than in recent years.

From as early as 7 a.m., parents flocked outside several schools in Arima, Arouca and Trincity to see their children off to sit the biggest test of their academic lives thus far.

When the Express visited the Arima West Government Primary School, it was a quiet scene as parents hugged their children and gave them final words of encouragement before they entered the school’s compound.

Though parents were not allowed to remain on or outside the school’s compound during the examination, many parents stayed for as long as they could outside the Arima Boys R.C. Primary School this morning.

Speaking to the Express, one father of a pupil at the Arima Boys R.C. Primary School Bennett said, “Within this academic year there was a lot of focus on getting them back to the face-to-face and that has a psychological effect as well so I think they should be in a better place this year and we’re looking forward to good results from this school and no repeaters this time.”

“The children were very excited and we prayed with them and the school has also done a wonderful program preparing the students as well. They had mock exam sessions and as I said we’re trusting in God. We tried our best and God is going to do the rest,” he added.

The scene was similar at the St Aidan’s Anglican Primary School in Arouca and the Dinsley Trincity Government Primary School, but at 8 a.m. parents and guardians dispersed as pupils were ushered into their classes to begin the exam.

The examination began at 8.30 a.m.

Pupils will have 50 minutes to complete the English Language Arts Writing paper, and seventy-five minutes each to complete Mathematics and English Language Arts.

There have been no reports of glitches affecting the start of examination.

