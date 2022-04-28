A conspiracy seems to have taken place between a former chief executive of the Estate Management and Business Development Company (EMBD) and Namalco Construction Services to inflate contracts for infrastructure works on four developments of residential sites, the High Court has found.
That finding was made on Tuesday, as Justice Ricky Rahim delivered a 245-page ruling in a claim brought by Namalco against EMBD for unpaid fees. EMBD had also filed a counter claim against the construction company, claiming it had over-inflated its fees with the support of the former EMBD chief executive.
Justice Rahim stated: “No other intention is apparent on the evidence and this remains the sole reasonable inference of intention to be drawn having regard to the fact that the sums claimed have since been shown to be much more than that which obtained under the original award and which would have been reasonably claimable for new work even at new prices as set out.
“...This issue has been scrutinised by this court and has caused much disquiet as there appears on the evidence to be a lurking suspicion of agreement.”
While Namalco was seeking to have EMBD pay it $1.3 billion in unpaid fees for infrastructure works it carried out on the four developments of residential sites of Cedar Hill A, Petit Morne II, Picton I and Roopsingh Road II, the judge only awarded it $427 million.
Following the ruling, EMBD issued a media release saying it was “heartened by the findings of the court”.
“EMBD robustly defended this matter on numerous grounds as well as initiated ancillary claims against engineers involved in these projects: Atlantic Projections Consultants Ltd, BBFL Civil Ltd (BBFL), and Lee Young and Partners. The trial of the matter was completed in November 2019.
“EMBD is heartened by the findings of the honourable court in relation to Namalco, the former CEO of EMBD, Mr Seebalack Singh, and BFFL (BFFL Civil Ltd), namely that ‘the combinations of the action on the part of Namalco, Singh and BFFL, were committed with only one intention. Put simply, to extract more money from the State entity EMBD than Namalco would have been entitled to both as a matter of damages on the original award for the stoppage (if allowable) and for the future works on the said two projects’”, the release stated.
Inflated invoices
In defence, attorneys for EMBD argued that Namalco’s invoices were inflated and the work carried out did not meet requirements set by EMBD. They further alleged that a number of supplemental contracts for the projects awarded by Singh ought to be voided since Singh did not have the remit to approve such without a tender process.
Namalco was initially seeking payment for six contracts, but two were split from the case, as they fell under a separate $200 million lawsuit brought by the Government against it and four other contractors.
In that claim, known as the “cartel claim”, EMBD is alleging the contractors conspired with the company’s former officials to obtain contracts in September 2015.
Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, former EMBD chief executive Gary Parmassar and former divisional managers Madhoo Balroop and Andrew Walker are listed as parties in that claim.
At first, the “cartel claim” was before Justice James Aboud. However, Aboud has since been elevated to the Court of Appeal. The claim has since been placed on the docket of Justice Frank Seepersad.
It is yet to proceed to trial.
The case before Justice Rahim began in 2019 and over 450,000 pages of evidence were presented, making it one of the largest and most complex civil trials.
In fact, in his ruling, the judge acknowledged this, admitting the case had been more than a challenging one.
“To say that this case has been somewhat of a challenge would be to underestimate the sheer volume of issues and sub-issues which have been raised.
“Contrary to the assertion of the attorneys for the claimant that it was really a simple matter, its complexity has literally consumed a disproportionate amount of the court’s time and resources despite the efforts of the court to minimise that occurrence,” the judge stated.
Breach of fiduciary duty
In his ruling, Justice Rahim said the court had the power to consider challenges to the validity of Interim Payment Certificates (IPCs) sent by Namalco for payments to be made based on abatement or diminution in value.
However, he ruled that under the original agreements, the IPCs could not be faulted by EMBD because Namalco did not provide sufficient documentation to buttress its claims.
The decisions on the initial agreement made by the Dispute Adjudication Board (DAB) appointed by both parties were binding, conclusive and incapable of being the foundation of EMBD’s claim, said the judge.
In spite of the findings that EMBD was liable for its remaining balances on the initial contracts, the judge invalidated the supplemental agreements which raised the Roopsingh Road project by $185 million and Petit Morne II by $129 million.
He said Singh had committed a breach of his fiduciary duty by approving substantial contracts in excess of $1 million when he did not have the authority to do so.
But this was cured when the board at EMBD subsequently approved those contracts.
In spite of this, the judge ruled that the agreements had to be voided since the evidence in the case showed that Singh and Namalco were engaged in “unlawful means conspiracy” to inflate the contracts.
No politics at play
Justice Rahim said he wanted to make it clear that politics had no role to play in his judgment.
“The court wishes to add that rarely does a court mention the word ‘politics’ in a judgment and for very good reasons, the most important of which is the preservation of the independence of the Judiciary.
“However, it will not escape the reader that these claims and those similar to them have been the subject of much speculation on all sides of the political fence if one is to accept that which is printed in the newspaper.
“The courts have never been and ought never to be involved in the business of politics, so that the findings made herein are devoid of any such consideration for the absolute avoidance of doubt,” he said.
Attorneys Alvin Fitzpatrick, SC, Shiv Sharma and Roger Kawalsingh appeared for Namalco; while Jonathan Davis, QC, George Hayman, QC, Colin Kangaloo and Danielle Nieves-Inglefield appeared for EMBD.