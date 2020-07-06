A Pleasantville man who police said was a suspect in two shootings in his community was gunned down around midnight Sunday.
Issa Aaron Ambrose, who sold cigarettes and hemp, and was also a welder, was killed near the apartment buildings where he lived.
Police said it was suspected that Ambrose also sold narcotics.
Neighbours heard gunfire then found Ambrose's body behind Apartment Five Building 16.
Police found his bag containing cigarettes, hemp, and wrapping papers, near the body.
There was also $95, a cell phone and a face mask in his pockets.
ASP Williams, Sgt Richardson, Cpl Bridgemohan and other officers of the San Fernando and Mon Repos CIDs and Homicide Region III responded.