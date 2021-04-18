Sixteen years ago today, a Tobago Express Dash 8 propeller plane making the usually uneventful crossing between Trinidad and Tobago, became the set of a nightmare-turned-reality dreaded by every aircraft passenger.
On the approach to Tobago, the pilot radioed an emergency, turned Flight 534 around, told passengers to prepare for a crash landing, and brought the plane down without the front wheels.
Aboard the aircraft was a newlywed couple, whose marriage was not yet a day old.
This is what they shared.
Within 12 hours of getting married, Crisie Charan-Thomas and her husband Jefferson were contemplating a funeral as they prepared for a forced landing of a Tobago Express aircraft yesterday.
"I said 'Oh my God, I just married the man of my dreams, and now we are going to die'. But he held my hand and we prayed ", she said.
The couple, married on Sunday under Hindu rites, were on their way to their honeymoon, but their first day together turned out to be a terror in the sky experience.
And they were never even supposed to be on that plane, having booked a 1pm flight, but boarded one leaving two hours earlier.
Charan -Thomas, 27, said "when we boarded the flight was full. The plane took off without problems with the normal routine of the air hostess giving us the emergency procedures and the pilot welcoming us saying our flight time would be 15 minutes.
"When we started making our descent into Tobago, the pilot said we would be landing soon, but then I felt the plane turn away. That was when I turned to Jefferson and said we are circling Tobago. I was concerned then, because just after that, the pilot said he did not get authorisation from the tower (and) that the landing gear at the front of the plane was not engaging".
She said that passengers seemed unconcerned.
"It didn't hit them just yet what was happening. But we circled Tobago about four times. The pilot said we would be returning to Piarco to land. Still there was total calm. But en route to Trinidad, the pilot spoke to us, saying he was returning to attempt a landing. He called the air hostess into the cockpit and when she returned, she made an announcement.
She briefed us on what we had to do in an emergency landing. She said we had to put our feet firmly to the ground, slightly apart, with our heads bent forward towards our legs, with hands over our heads, and when she yelled 'brace' we should assume that position".
Charan-Thomas said "the pilot then told us he was going to make a turn to fly over the Piarco air control tower to see whether they could give him confirmation that the landing gear was down. However, after he made his first attempt, he came back on and said unfortunately, he would have to prepare us for an emergency landing, but he still had the plane under control.
The passengers at the front of the plane were told they were responsible for the two exit doors when the plane came to a stop.
It was then that everybody started praying, some even assuming the brace position. There was nothing else but complete silence".
Jefferson Thomas, 29, a project manager, said he held his wife's hands and told her "we just got married, to start a new life together, and in the space of a few hours of our happiness, it was going to be ended".
The couple began praying.
Charan-Thomas, a marketing manager, said the air hostess prepared the passengers as the plane descended.
"She began yelling brace, stay down! stay down! She was also taking cover. And when it touched the runway, the plane shuddered. There was not a word from anyone. Then the air hostess screamed evacuate! Evacuate!. We started running. the pilot was already out telling us to run. The fire fighters, police and other vans were a relayed there. Smoke was coming from the front of the plane. But we were applauding the pilot for bringing us back alive".
She said that the Tobago Express officials treated passengers really well. "They did everything to make us comfortable. Doctors were on hand to treat passengers. I was treated by paramedics for breathing problems. I saw a woman fall as she was running. We were told that a man jumped from the plane before it came to a stop".
A report on why the aircraft suffered this issue was never publicly disclosed, but in other cases of landing gear failure on the Dash 8, the loss of hydraulic fluid, as a result of a mechanical problem, was identified as the cause.
Surviving the turbulence
Jefferson and Crisie never made it to that Tobago honeymoon destination. The fear was real, said Charan-Thomas, and no one wanted to get on an airplane anytime soon.
So after sharing that epic story with curious extended family, and trying to convince parents that the inauspicious start of the marriage wasn’t doomed, they went to Mayaro instead.
The couple are still married. They have a son Shaye, and now live in Toronto, Canada.