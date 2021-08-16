The Covid-19 mass vaccination site at Penal PowerGen will have a delayed opening on Monday.
Information from the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) stated that due to flood waters in the roadway at the site, the centre will be opened at 12 noon.
It was stated that, “Persons with 8 a.m. to 12 (noon) second dose appointments, will be rescheduled/accommodated on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Please call SWRHA Customer Care Centre at 877-9742 for service assistance.”
Last month, floodwaters along the roadway leading to the site forced appointments to be cancelled.
A release from the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government stated that on Sunday this country experienced adverse weather conditions associated with Tropical Storm Grace. It caused flooding, landslides and fallen trees.
In the southern area, the ministry’s release stated, there were reports of landslide, fallen trees and flash flooding in the Siparia region, residential flooding in the Penal/Debe region and street flooding in the Princes Town region.
Christopher Samuel died following a mudslide near his home.