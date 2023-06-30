Disappointing and disingenuous was how Minority Leader of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Kelvon Morris said he initially felt about the budget presented by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine on Monday.
He said after perusing the budget documents, he concluded it was a mismatch of failed ideas, a hodgepodge of hit-and-miss thinking and a demoralising defence of a failed administration.
“It would have been best if the Chief Secretary had adopted the same style of his recent pre-recorded broadcast and simply sent us a video of him speaking, with the talking heads of secretaries simply bobbing behind in the dark and afraid to stand in the light of truth and righteousness,” Morris said yesterday.
“At least we would have then had the opportunity to turn down the volume and engage in something more profitable for three hours and 30 minutes,” he added.
Morris was contributing to the debate on the THA’s 2023/2024 draft budget estimates at the Assembly Chamber, Jerningham Street in Scarborough.
The THA has requested an allocation of $4.54 billion from the Central Government to manage Tobago for the next fiscal year.
In his contribution, Morris said the People’s National Movement-led THA administration had successfully navigated the Tobago economy through the Covid-19 pandemic to a state of recovery, beginning in 2021 when the island’s GDP grew by 4.2 per cent.
He acknowledged that global economic challenges had a significant trickle-down impact on Tobago’s economy, which the island had little control over.
“But the truth of the matter is that what has been ailing Tobago and its citizens at this time is the mismanagement of the island’s resources by an ill-prepared and poorly governed administration,” Morris said.
He said under Augustine’s watch, Tobago’s economy declined by two per cent, the construction and quarrying sector’s contribution to GDP fell by a “mammoth” 34.7 per cent, finance and real estate by 5.1 per cent, the agricultural sector by 9.5 per cent, and the manufacturing sector by an “alarming” 16.2 per cent.
He said this should be of grave concern to all sober-minded Tobagonians.
‘Rubber’ cheques
Morris said the administration’s fiscal imprudence had resulted in suppliers of goods and services to the THA facing tremendous embarrassment when banks reject their THA-issued cheques.
Morris said the administration’s fiscal imprudence had resulted in suppliers of goods and services to the THA facing tremendous embarrassment when banks reject their THA-issued cheques.
He said in multiple cases, not even purchase orders were being honoured, “as they are not even worth the paper on which they are printed”.
“In other words, the cheques have rubber in them. They’re bouncing up and down the place like sponge balls, while the purchase orders have no value,” he said.
Morris said the non-nonsensical excuses by Augustine and his “bad-visors” about the issue were unacceptable.
He pointed out that it was illegal for someone to issue a cheque knowing it was not encashable.
“I will go a step further and say to my former schoolmate, that a supplier of goods and services asking repeatedly and forcefully for monies legitimately owed to him or her is not a threat, but a legitimate request. And if he is unafraid of the consequences, as he says he is, I challenge him to make the audit report public,” Morris said.
“That is Tobagonians money spending on Tobagonians business and the Chief Secretary ought to level with the people of Tobago. That is their money, not yours. The audit does not belong to you, it belongs to the people of Tobago. Is them who pay for it,” he added.
Augustine, in a statement in the Assembly last week Thursday, said the audit report will not be made public or given to the Minority Leader or Prime Minister.
Morris said the current administration had converted the entire island into a “construction desert” with a “myriad” of abandoned and incomplete projects around the island.
He said while Tobago’s construction sector was grounded to a halt, friends of the THA from Trinidad were “laughing all the way to the bank with over $300 million of Tobago’s development fund”.
Concerns over Tourism Agency’s leadership
Morris yesterday claimed the current management of the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) handled the negotiations with German airline Condor so badly that Tobago almost lost out on the contract.
Concerns over Tourism Agency’s leadership
Morris yesterday claimed the current management of the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) handled the negotiations with German airline Condor so badly that Tobago almost lost out on the contract.
TTAL announced in a release in April that Condor will resume direct flights between Germany and Tobago from November 7.
Morris said the Minority had major concerns about TTAL’s leadership.
He raised issue with TTAL chair Alicia Edwards also being executive chairman of the company.
In August last year, Louis Lewis officially resigned as CEO of TTAL.
At a sitting of the Assembly in April, Tourism Secretary Tashia Burris explained that there was no other person to act as CEO until a substantive CEO was appointed, so the THA executive council took a decision to ask Edwards to perform executive chairman duties.
She said Edwards was being paid $45,000 as executive chair, along with allowances.
“I have a serious concern. I have information before me that at the time this decision was made, the then-product development manager not only had years of relevant experience, but he is also the holder of a PhD in tourism. As far as I understand, he is managing a hotel now,” Morris said yesterday.
He said at a time when tourism was at an all-time low, the THA decided to “throw way” someone with a PhD in tourism and install a “close relative of a former minority leader”.
He questioned whether Edwards was qualified for the job.
“The executive chairman has been busy ensuring that the funds earmarked for specific projects and programmes are spent on travel,” Morris added.
He said for instance, it cost the THA over $3 million for a large contingent of Tobagonians to participate in this year’s ITB tourism trade fair in Berlin, Germany.