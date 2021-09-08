A month after Resa Ramoutar's funeral, her boyfriend Alex Mohammed posted the car she died in for sale on social media on Tuesday.
"Take the car for 10k", the post said. It was subsequently removed from his Facebook page after potential buyers realised the vehicle for purchase was the car Ramoutar lost her life.
Mohammed also indicated in the post before it was removed from his page that the engine head and block were in good condition.
Ramoutar, 19, life was tragically cut short in a vehicular accident several weeks ago. The teenager was a passenger in a Toyota Corolla driven by her boyfriend, Alex Mohammed. The vehicle spun out of control and crashed into a tree near the Divali Nagar Site. Ramoutar later succumbed to her injuries at the Chaguanas Health Facility.
Mohammed suffered no serious injuries from the accident.
He indicated he was in a relationship with Ramoutar and hinted at a possible engagement to the teenager for her 20th birthday.
However, Reanna, Ramoutar's sister, didn't think Mohammed knew Resa well enough after only a month of dating.
In a previous interview with the Express, Reanna and her mother said they harbored no ill towards Mohammed and have accepted it was an accident.
She said the past two years have been difficult on the family, and she has put the incident in God's hands to find some semblance of peace to move on.
"Last year, our father, Rennie, passed away, and this year we lost Resa. Resa was only 19, and we couldn't imagine losing her so soon. It was extremely painful to accept Resa's death, which came a few days before our brother's birthday," she said.
Though the Ramoutar family continues to grieve the loss of Resa, they say her wonderful spirit will live on through the lives she has touched.
The Express reached out to Mohammed regarding the post, but there was no immediate response.