Miya Marcano was the Thompsons’ first granddaughter, and according to her grandmother, Joy Sue Thompson, she was spoiled as much as any other grandchild, if not more. Thompson had the honour of practically raising Miya, who spent the majority of her time in the United States and Trinidad with relatives.
The teen went missing on September 24. She planned to visit her relatives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. She’d never make it. After a week-long search in the United States, her body was discovered in a forested area near her apartment complex in Orlando, Florida.
According to police sources, a maintenance worker used a master key to gain access to her home, kidnap her and murder her. Marcano’s family has worked tirelessly to reform legislation and preserve her legacy since her tragic death.
Miya’s Law, a bill to improve tenant safety, was recently passed by Florida legislators. The legislation mandates that landlords and building managers conduct background checks on all employees.
Marcano was a Valencia College student in Orlando and the daughter of Trinidadian DJ, Marlon Marcano, who lived in Miami.
Thompson, who was in Trinidad for a special “Thank you dinner for Miya” at Artherly’s By The Park in San Fernando over the weekend, spoke to the Express on Monday about her granddaughter’s hopes and how she spent her first Mother’s Day without the energetic and vibrant adolescent.
Joy admitted, “It was depressing. I spent the majority of yesterday thinking about her. Miya would behave exactly as I had predicted.
“She’d go shopping and return with something for me. ‘Come on, let’s go have breakfast,’ she’d say as we lay in bed together. We’d then go out for breakfast and quietly celebrate. She didn’t just love me as a grandmother; she also loved me as a daughter.”
She continued, saying: “Miya radiated joy. She was also a caring person who enjoyed serving others. She was enthusiastic about learning and wanted to further her education.
“She initially considered becoming a nurse, but changed her mind after learning that sports medicine also required her to care for others. She enrolled at Valencia College and planned to graduate with an associate’s degree.”
If she were still alive, Miya would have received her associate’s degree on Sunday, according to Thompson.
“Miya enjoyed learning and helping others, so education was important in her life”.
Thompson has no further plans in Trinidad in memory of Miya, but she has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has assisted her family during this difficult time.
“We’re working to get Miya’s Law passed across the US—not just in Florida. Hopefully, we can progress from there and save lives,” she stated.
The Miya Marcano Foundation was founded by the Marcano family to assist, educate and provide resources to the families of missing people, while also advocating for the safety of students and the most vulnerable.