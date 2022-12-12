Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob has confirmed that one of the men arrested by police after the murder of a former police officer in Penal on Monday morning is his nephew.
Speaking to the Express, Jacob said that the 33-year-old of Princes Town was known to be involved in illicit activities since he was a teenager and has also been charged several times in the past by the police officers who are aware he is his nephew.
He said he did not socialize him but he and other family members had spoken to him and efforts have continuously been made “to get him out of that life that he got himself involved in”. These efforts have included the intervention of Jacob’s sister, a pastor. “She has been working with him but he still continued. He is now 33 years and he made a rational choice to be involved in crime, that has no connection to me … He made his decisions so let the chips fall where they may.”
Former constable Syed Mohammed was shot dead outside his Katwaroo Trace home around 9.15 a.m. on Monday.
The father of three was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shortly after the shooting, police intercepted a car with false number plates in Penal. Two men, one from Princes Town and another from Orange Valley, near Carapichaima were arrested. A gun was also found, a police report stated.