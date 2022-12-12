cop

Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob has confirmed that one of the men arrested by police after the murder of a former police officer in Penal on Monday morning is his nephew.

Speaking to the Express, Jacob said that the 33-year-old of Princes Town was known to be involved in illicit activities since he was a teenager and has also been charged several times in the past by the police officers who are aware he is his nephew.

McDonald Jacob

:‘A gathering of forces’: McDonald Jacob

He said he did not socialize him but he and other family members had spoken to him and efforts have continuously been made “to get him out of that life that he got himself involved in”. These efforts have included the intervention of Jacob’s sister, a pastor. “She has been working with him but he still continued. He is now 33 years and he made a rational choice to be involved in crime, that has no connection to me … He made his decisions so let the chips fall where they may.”

Former constable Syed Mohammed was shot dead outside his Katwaroo Trace home around 9.15 a.m. on Monday.

The father of three was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, police intercepted a car with false number plates in Penal. Two men, one from Princes Town and another from Orange Valley, near Carapichaima were arrested. A gun was also found, a police report stated.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Vendors happy with police presence

Vendors happy with police presence

The increased presence of police in Port of Spain is being welcomed by several vendors and shopkeepers.

On Friday, the Port of Spain Division launched its anti-crime initiative for the Yuletide season.

The initiative was given the code name “DEER”, which represents detection and disruption; enforcement, education and awareness: and rapid response.

Speaking with the Express on Saturday, vendors said the increased police presence had left them feeling safer.

Archbishop: T&T boiling over

Archbishop: T&T boiling over

ROMAN Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon said yesterday Trinidad and Tobago is a traumatised nation, with its anger now “boiling over” as violence had increased in the streets, homes and schools.

Gordon was among religious leaders addressing yesterday’s “National Day of Reflection and Thanksgiving”, hosted by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his wife Sharon Rowley, at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.

HAVE FAITH IN YOUR LEADERS

HAVE FAITH IN YOUR LEADERS

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley has called on citizens to have faith in themselves, their country and its leaders as they would their gods— and to have faith in getting through difficult times.

The PM was addressing yesterday’s “National Service of Reflection and Thanksgiving”, at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, where ministers and guests heard from religious leaders representing Trinidad and Tobago’s range of faiths.

Recommended for you