Principal Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards says the ministry is aware of the new Mu variant of the Covid-19 virus and has the ability to expand its surveillance to detect the new variant if it enters Trinidad and Tobago.
Abdool-Richards was responding to a question on the new variant during yesterday’s Ministry of Health virtual news conference.
The Mu variant is the latest variant to be added to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) “variants of interest” watchlist and has been detected in 39 countries across the world. It was first identified in Colombia in January.
WHO says the variant has mutations “that have the potential to evade immunity provided by a previous Covid-19 infection or vaccination”.
Abdool-Richards noted that the Ministry of Health works in collaboration with the University of the West Indies laboratory to test for variants.
“The Ministry of Health will, once there is a new variant, the required procedures and testing availabilities and kits and so on are made available,” she said.
“This, of course, is a new variant and we will provide confirmation on when we begin testing for this new variant.”
Asked about the effectiveness of the vaccines available in T&T to protect against the Mu strain, Abdool-Richards said the ministry will be guided by WHO’s information and evidence.
WHO has said that the Mu strain needs further study to determine whether it will prove to be more contagious or more deadly than other variants of the virus, or whether it is more resistant to current vaccines and treatments.
Abdool-Richards also assured that Covid-19 testing capabilities have not been affected due to a worker at the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha) lab in Port of Spain testing positive for the virus.
On Tuesday, the agency revealed that the employee had contracted the virus and said workspaces had been sanitised and those in contact with the employee had been tested and quarantined.
Abdool-Richards said established protocols are being followed and the agency’s work continues.
“We do not believe that this case will impact on the testing capacity within the country,” she said.
“There are contingency measures to ensure that work is ongoing.”