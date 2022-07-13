FOUR men of San Juan were allegedly caught stealing alcohol, cigarettes and cash from a bar at Chaguanas.
The men were arrested by police as they allegedly attempted to exit the premises with the loot.
Three of the suspects - aged 25, 27 and 33 years old – reside at Sunshine Avenue, and the fourth suspect resides at Bagatelle Extension.
A police report said that at around 7.30 p.m. the proprietor of 868 Drinks at Caroni Savannah Road, Chaguanas, secured his business place and went away.
The next morning at around 4 a.m. he checked his security cameras and observed four men inside his premises.
He contacted the police and a team of the Central CID Operations, Chaguanas CID and Chaguanas Chargeroom responded.
The police team arrested the suspects, and a quantity of alcohol, cigarettes and cash were recovered.
The suspects were taken to the Chaguanas police station for the offences of breaking and entering, and larceny.