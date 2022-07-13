Look

The alcohol, cigarettes and cash stolen from a bar at Chaguanas and recovered by police early Tuesday morning. Police arrested four suspects as they allegedly attempted to exit the premises with the loot.

FOUR men of San Juan were allegedly caught stealing alcohol, cigarettes and cash from a bar at Chaguanas.

The men were arrested by police as they allegedly attempted to exit the premises with the loot.

Three of the suspects - aged 25, 27 and 33 years old – reside at Sunshine Avenue, and the fourth suspect resides at Bagatelle Extension.

A police report said that at around 7.30 p.m. the proprietor of 868 Drinks at Caroni Savannah Road, Chaguanas, secured his business place and went away.

The next morning at around 4 a.m. he checked his security cameras and observed four men inside his premises.

He contacted the police and a team of the Central CID Operations, Chaguanas CID and Chaguanas Chargeroom responded.

The police team arrested the suspects, and a quantity of alcohol, cigarettes and cash were recovered.

The suspects were taken to the Chaguanas police station for the offences of breaking and entering, and larceny.

