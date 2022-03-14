Talks for 2023 Carnival have begun.
The National Carnival Commission announced the start of plans for the “Road to Trinidad and Tobago Carnival 2023’ last Friday through its social media platforms.
Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell told the Express in a telephone interview on Saturday that “cautious” plans are being set in motion for 2023.
“Carnival is an integral part of our life and who we are as Trinbagonians. We are continuing to prepare for the reopening of all sectors and to return to life as we know it unrestricted by the Public Health Regulations as a consequence of the pandemic.
“Following Ash Wednesday of every year we begin the road to the next Carnival. This year, similar to last year, we are continuing to plan cautiously with the spectre of an unpredictable contagious disease present with us,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell however said there is still a cloud of unpredictability to be mindful of with regard to the ongoing pandemic. “The only thing I can anticipate presently is the unpredictability of the disease that has been present with us for the past two years. I am encouraged and hopeful with the health stats and the care that the Ministry of Health and its professionals continue to provide us in guiding us carefully to reopening,” Mitchell said.
Planning mode
Meanwhile, National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters told the Express yesterday “for 2023 we are preparing for a normal Carnival”.
Peters also said “more than 3,000 people were employed during A Taste of Carnival 2022”.
A total of $15 million was granted to the NCC to host A Taste of Carnival 2022 which featured pan, mas and calypso events.
Peters, a veteran calypsonian who is renowned for classics like “Little Black Boy”, said: “For 2023, we go back to the normal routine. We preparing for a normal Carnival. We are not sure if we would need the pods. Depending on the circumstances of Covid-19, we have to modify it to suit. The pods were put there because of the pandemic. It was intended to keep people at their regular distance. I am not sure if we would need the pods. We would have to make the necessary modifications.”
Asked to give an update on A Taste of Carnival, Peters said: “ It was done properly. About 3,000 people were employed. We employed them in the shortest space of time. If we did not have it, the panmen would not have made mas. The janitors and vendors would not have made any money.
“Each of the interest groups would get their allocations. Everything has been modified. The figures would be smaller. Only unscrupulous people believe we should pay them the same amount.”
And president of the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands Association (TTCBA) Rosalind Gabriel said she thinks T&T can fully exhale in 2023. Gabriel, who is also an NCC commissioner, added: “I am very excited. I think all the mas fraternity are happy. We will know if we can start moving forward. We still have to keep our eyes on the pandemic. We would still be in full planning mode.”
—with reporting by Michelle Loubon