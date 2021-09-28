Covid-19 has become a pandemic of the unvaccinated, says Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne.
The minister made this point in his pre-recorded address delivered at the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly yesterday.
“It is happening right before our very eyes. Covid-19 has become a pandemic of the unvaccinated. The majority of whom live in the global South,” said Browne.
He said as a responsible community of nations immediate measures ought to be taken to ensure equitable access to and distribution of vaccines across the globe.
The minister said this would be the only secure way to protect populations from future demise and economies from further convulsions as the current situation of vaccine inequity benefits only the virus.
He noted that in Trinidad and Tobago’s experience it has proven an uphill battle to source vaccines on the open market, “due to, we were told, a relatively small size and issues of low demand”.
“Such dismissive and unfair responses really denied the universally accepted principle that every human being, whether they live in the developed North or the developing South, is entitled to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health,” he said.
Browne said it was Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who used Trinidad and Tobago’s chairmanship of Caricom to convene a heads of State and Government meeting to address vaccine availability.
He added that Rowley took it further and raised with the Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) the convening of a global summit on vaccine availability.
He said because of diplomatic initiatives T&T and other Caricom counties received donations of WHO-approved vaccines.
Browne said no one has escaped severe economic contraption and consequential loss of livelihoods.
“Most of all the heavy death toll has created new and complex social issues in our societies that we require intervention by governments,” he said.
“We are of the firm belief that multilateralism is the only vehicle by which we can jointly save humanity, safeguard livelihoods and re-energise our economies,” said Browne.
He also took the opportunity to repeat the call for the lifting of the US embargo on Cuba.
“The unjust designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism along with the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed against that country undermine its ability to cope with the pervasive impacts of the pandemic, and its potential to achieve sustainable development,” he said.
Charles: Missed opportunity
Meanwhile, Opposition MP Rodney Charles yesterday criticised the Prime Minister for not addressing the meeting.
He stated in release that other Caricom members took advantage of the opportunity such as heads from Barbados, Jamaica, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Bahamas, Guyana, Haiti, St Lucia, and Antigua and Barbuda.
“Jamaica’s Andrew Holness spoke about the digital divide, the economic struggles faced by small island states and vaccine access. Barbados’s Mia Mottley in her acknowledged impressive, world class speech sought answers for several questions ranging from climate change to the need of the international community to defend the right of citizens not to be duped by fake news in the digital space.
Guyana’s president made a powerful case for its citizens’ right to travel freely with Sputnik and other vaccines,” stated Charles.
By contrast, he said Rowley was a no show, and instead spends time on distractions from national issues.