Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the committee appointed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to probe healthcare and Covid-19 deaths in this country is powerless.
She described the move as a “pappyshow” to justify and validate the incompetence and mismanagement of the pandemic.
She reiterated her call for a commission of enquiry into the Government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis, saying this will ensure they have the legal power to subpoena witnesses and gather real data and evidence.
Persad-Bissessar recalled that she had made this call since June 2021, when the Covid was death rate was lower.
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, the former prime minister said she was surprised at the short seven-day time frame the committee was given to do its investigation.
“It’s too little, too late, a shameful failure on the part of the Government in managing this crisis,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said over 3,000 people have died, adding that the Prime Minister’s actions were shameless.
She said the appointment of the committee was a clear admission that his policies are failing citizens.
“While I have no issue with the members of this committee, the deficiencies in their seven-day remit are glaring. It is obvious that this committee is being set up to fail, and to serve no other function than to rubber-stamp Rowley’s failed Covid-19 management policies,” she stated in a release issued later.
One week deadline unrealistic
Persad-Bissessar questioned how a committee hand-picked exclusively by Rowley, and with no legal power to summon witnesses or documents possibly be expected to sufficiently survey the parallel health system, unearth potential problems, process deficiencies, malfeasance or malpractice?
“That Rowley has set a timeline of just one week for this committee to produce its report shows that he is not serious about finding any real answers or solutions. Indeed, he has prejudged the outcome by his many public statements praising the health team’s performance, going so far as to say the system is the best,” she stated.
Persad-Bissessar added that the committee’s terms of reference also create more questions than answers.
She noted that Term 1 states as its objective to identify the profile of Covid-19 patients who have died by gender, age, ethnicity and comorbidities.
She said this information is already available to the Chief Medical Officer and his medical team and hardly requires the need for a special committee.
Further, she noted that Term 3 is even more “puzzling” as its objective is to examine the Admission, Discharge and Transfer (ADT) policy and procedures to determine the impact if any on clinical outcomes.
“It is absolutely shocking to learn that after over 3,000 citizens have died of Covid-19, a review of ADT policy is only now going to take place. That in itself speaks volumes of how the parallel healthcare system is being managed,” she stated.
Persad-Bissessar stated that Term 4 speaks to appropriate staffing levels and accessibility of necessary medicines.
She said it remains to be seen if the committee will also explain why senior medical staff were abruptly removed from the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility and replaced with junior and inexperienced staff.
“Curiously, the committee has no mandate to determine the accuracy of data being collected or determine the Covid-19 testing levels within hospitals,” she stated.
Serious questions
According to Persad-Bissessar, this country has found itself in the unusual position of having the highest Covid-19 fatality rate in the region, and the world, even measured against countries with lower vaccine coverage.
She stated that serious questions need to be asked about the nature of the Government’s Covid-19 management response.
“We desperately need a complete and detailed audit into the methodology and protocols employed within the parallel healthcare system. Only by conducting a thorough, professional analysis will we be able to detect the flaws and shortcomings and then be able to remedy them,” she stated.
Persad-Bissessar added that unless there is public trust in the parallel healthcare system, people will continue to self-medicate rather than seek professional medical help, and the issue of vaccine hesitancy will worsen.
“Tragically the establishment of Rowley’s Covid-19 ‘committee’ is not a serious attempt to save the lives of citizens. Rather it is yet another ‘pappyshow’ committee whose sole objective is to shield Keith Rowley from responsibility for his failings,” she stated.