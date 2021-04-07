Covid-19, the great leveller, has struck Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

According to his Facebook page, the Prime Minister began experien­cing flu-like symptoms on Sunday evening and was subsequently tested for the virus. “Dr Rowley is in isolation and is under medical supervision”, the post which went up around 9.52 a.m. yesterday said.

The Prime Minister is 71 years old, he is hypertensive and has a heart condition, which puts him in the vulnerable group. Thus far, he does not have any of the severe symptoms.