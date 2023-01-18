A Perfect New Owner

It will be to the eternal shame of Trinidad and Tobago that Mark Pereira, a man worth so much to so many, would be killed for so little.
Here was someone who left the islands as a child, joined the South African Navy, went into battle for his adopted country in the ’70s, saw the world, and could have chosen anywhere.
Instead, he came home, investing in, promoting and supporting the visual arts and its creatives, advocating for gay rights, and just being a good and decent human in this often savage, increasingly wretched place.
His passion made him so fabulously rich that this art dealer, publisher and gallery owner didn’t need to reach back to help anyone.
Yet he did, and he stayed, buying a place on North Coast Blanchisseuse where they killed him one night last December, for nothing more than a ring on his finger.
You would be forgiven if you missed the public mourning for Mark—it was Christmas, and he was already homicide number five hundred and eighty-something for the year.
But they did celebrate him, these artists who would never have had a shot but for the exhibitions he allowed at 101 Art Gallery, at Woodford Street, Port of Spain, a place where the work of some of the greats would be displayed and sold.
The property was one that Pereira spent millions buying and renovating, following the passing in 2007 of its famous owner—painter, designer, dancer and musician Boscoe Holder.
The purchase of Boscoe’s house and studio likely saved the place from the fate that has befallen many of the oldest residences in the St Clair, Woodbrook and Belmont suburbs of Port of Spain.
And this one is worth preserving.
Boscoe’s house is a “gingerbread”, designed in the George Brown architectural style, with a build date of 1888. There is a 1920 advertisement in the Gazette listing it as a cottage for rent, and later, it found life as a restaurant known as The Outhouse, before going on sale in 1990, to be purchased by Boscoe and wife Sheila.
Here is and where he would do some of his finest pieces, painting the images of ordinary folks he enticed off the street out front.
After widowed Mrs Boscoe sold the place, she went to London, England, to live with their son, Christian, who would follow in his father’s path.
And Pereira would live in the place for years, the last person occupying it being renowned figurative painter Scottish/Canadian Peter Doig, who made Trinidad his home these past two decades, and whose work has sold for tens of millions of dollars.
Despite Pereira’s death, the art community need not fear that it will be lost.
That’s because in the final year of Pereira’s life, he made a decision that guaranteed the Boscoe House would remain unmolested by developers, and open to the artists he elevated.
Two years ago, Boscoe House and the studio were put up for sale.
It was a chance to own a piece of Trinidad’s history, and there were several well-monied people very interested.
Among the most interested, but least likely to win the bid, were Carmelita Bissessarsingh and Prof Ann Marie Bissessar, the sister and aunt of deceased author/historian Angelo Bissessarsingh.
By then, they were the proud owners of a 1904 gingerbread house at Belmont Circular, which they restored in Angelo’s name, opened it to tours, leaving them looking for a place to live.
As Carmelita told us, the asking price for Boscoe House, as disclosed by real estate agent Catherine Hosein, was far above what they could pay.
Said Carmelita: “When I told my aunt, she was angry. Look at the price, she said. We can’t afford this. Why did I even bother to call? Someone in her department had put in an offer above the asking price. Just don’t go.”
But Pereira insisted that they come view the place. And they did.
“It was awesome. I was talking to (Pereira) and he was saying to me, buy this house and I will give you Boscoe’s paintbrushes, he would even throw in his rocker. And what he didn’t mention in the ad, and showed us, was a huge mural on a wall, done by Boscoe. When I saw it, I said, Oh my God!”.
Carmelita added: “I told (Pereira) I was so happy to see this, it was a privilege, and whoever owns this place should do the house justice. And walking back to the car and talking to the real estate agent, and I’m saying I would love to, but I really can’t afford this. But she said, ‘Just put in an offer, you could never tell.’ So we put in an offer, way under the asking price.”
Carmelita said within ten minutes of her leaving Boscoe House, the real estate agent called to say, “I can’t believe this.”
Pereira sold the house to the Bissessarsingh family.
“He was so trusting. He dropped off the keys even before I had paid for the house. And (the paperwork) all happened so quickly. He would come over (from Studio 101) to give me a story about Boscoe, about what renovations he did over the years.
“And he let me know that the house always had an artist, and that I should never take down the ‘ancient lights’ signs on the four corners of each (exterior) wall—a legal doctrine that gave the property owner the right to natural light and fresh air.
“Mr Pereira was like a mentor to me, without being one. I got to know him over those four months, and got little pieces of him,” Carmelita said.
And then they killed Mark Pereira.
Carmelita, who resigned as a secondary school arts teacher to become curator of the Angelo Bissessarsingh Heritage House, said she has since spoken with Christian Holder, who is now 72 and working on his father’s biography.
“He let me know that Mark (Pereira) called him to let him know that the sale of the place was never about money, that he was so happy, and that he finally found the perfect person to own the house. That is a heavy responsibility.”
The Boscoe House is now being restored by the Bissessarsinghs.
Said Carmelita: “My long-term intention is to have an artist in residence, to host tutorials and workshops by musicians, painters, sculptors. As for my plans for my own art, I’m just busy right now fixing up old buildings. One day, I will start painting again.”
In that house, she will have as inspiration the priceless mural left by Boscoe.
NOTE: The funeral service for Mark Pereira was held on December 30 at St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Port of Spain. It was a private service attended only by his closest.
Richard can be contacted at richard.charan@trinidadexpress.com