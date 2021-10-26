As more places resume full-service operations by November 1, former Naparima Bowl vice-chairman Reynold Bassant wants the Government to focus efforts on refurbishing the South performance space.
Bassant told the Express that very little has been done to the space and it’s long overdue.
He said several attempts were made before 2000 to get it restored to its former glory, but nothing substantial has ever materialised, and while Naparima Bowl continues to hobble along even during a pandemic, so much can be done to make it a world-class cultural/ performance space.
“Governments changed over the years, promises were made, and yet nothing was done. We were overlooked,” said Bassant on Wednesday.
Bassant said so many compromises have been made in order for the performance space to keep running, now is the time to expand its footprint to fully meet the ever-changing demands of existing and future creatives alike.
The building remained standing after a fire in 1977 which caused extensive damage and, later on, parts of the roof became dilapidated and collapsed in 2005.
Bassant said the refurbishment of Naparima Bowl has been delayed for too long, and the Naparima Bowl chief executive officer and its board need to be more aggressive to get it completed.
“I think South has been short-changed. There is more emphasis placed on projects in Port of Spain, and despite the circumstances, those projects still get done,” he said.
Minister of Finance Colm Imbert mentioned in his budget speech on October 4 plans to upgrade and modernise performance spaces like Naparima Bowl, Queen’s Hall, and the National Academy for the Performing Arts, among others.
He said it was part of the Government’s plan to enhance tourism in the country.
“Naparima Bowl has approximately a 500-seating capacity. One of the unique features of Naparima Bowl is its open-air amphitheater. The Government needs to look at the 2000 scope of works plan and finish what has been started,” Bassant said.
As more time passes, Bassant wondered if the South performance space will again be neglected and never function to its optimum efficiency.
He called on the relevant authorities to establish a public-private partnership to get refurbishment plans underway.