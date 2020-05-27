A group of 10 Trinidad and Tobago nationals, including a two-year-old girl, stranded in Guyana as countries around the world locked down borders to prevent the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus is anxious to return home.
The group was granted approval to re-enter the country but the TT Government is yet to give authoritisation to the travel agency to bring them home.
A representative contacted the Express on Tuesday pleading with National Security Minister Stuart Young to complete the process and allow them to return home.
According to a letter, signed by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of National Security and dated May 12, the group was advised that the minister had considered their request for an exemption and was prepared to grant approval.
Trinidad and Tobago borders were closed on March 22 to nationals and non-nationals. This measure was based on the advice of medical public health experts and forms an important part of the Government’s management of COVID 19 in Trinidad and Tobago, the letter stated.
The group was advised to submit a proposal for return and copies of their passport bio-data page.
"This information is necessary and will be considered prior to final approval for entry to Trinidad and Tobago being granted," the letter stated.
The group was also advised that upon entry into Trinidad and Tobago they will be subject to medical examination, assessment and a decision by the Chief Medical Officer or his staff with respect to being quarantined.
"Furthermore, there is evidence to support that travel through airports, via airplanes and being in contact with other travellers increases exposure to the possibility of contracting COVID 19 and its spread," the letter stated.
The group was also advised that nationals were expected to make their own arrangements to return to Trinidad and Tobago.
A letter from the office of the High Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago in Jamaica stated that permission had been given to the group by the Covid Task force of Guyana to travel via the Eugene F. Correia Airport at Ogle using Trans Guyana Airways.
The spokesperson for the group, who asked not to be named said, "We don't want no trouble we just wanna come home to our families that's all. We paying for our chartered flight we don't want the government to pay it for us. And we don't mind getting quarantined."
He said arrangements were finalised with the travel agency, with each person paying their own airfare. But the travel agency had not yet been granted approval to fly them home, he said.
"Every day we listen to the Ministry of Health press conference hoping to get some information of when we can go home. This is becoming very difficult and frustrating," he said.
Speaking at a Ministry of Health media conference on May 8, Young said TT nationals in Guyana and Venezuela would be allowed to return home. He said, however, they will have to make their own flight arrangements as the Government will not incur the cost of their return.