Eight months after the Manzanilla-Mayaro Road along the East Coast collapsed, repairs to the major thoroughfare are yet to be completed.
Residents and commuters are instead forced to navigate the unpaved temporary Manzanilla Bypass, which many say has since devolved into the likes of a “dirt track”.
In November 2022, the roadway failed after inclement weather and several erosions and cave-ins occurring along its length in a matter of days.
Those who depend on the road “through the coconuts” to commute to school, work, for health care or emergency services were left to navigate the bypass—a ten-kilometre stretch opened in January which was built parallel to the collapsed roadway.
But since its construction, residents say the alternative road has fast deteriorated into a “pothole-ridden nightmare” and a “headache” to those who frequent it.
“The dry season came and went and I lived in hope that they would have at least paved it during that time, but no luck. Now the rains are here, and it has turned into a treacherous dirt track. This road links Mayaro and its environs to Sangre Grande and beyond. The residents are unable to reach work because the taxis (rightfully so) refuse to travel this route,” one resident posted on social media yesterday.
“People prefer to drive on the old road that was washed away in 2022 because it is paved.... The old road is not safe as there are damaged electrical poles that were never removed and attached to wires, plus, there’s the risk of water erosion,” she added.
Another said: “Boy, I use that road now and again, but every time, every day I think of that road, I just want to cuss. Rainy season upon us; when that swamp holding that water and that roadway soak from below, we all will suffer like November 2014 and 2022.”
“That’s not a road, it’s a track and a really bad one at that. I shame in this modern time people still have to be going through this,” said another.
Stuck in the mud
On Monday, Cumuto/Manzanilla Member of Parliament Dr Rai Ragbir issued a warning to commuters that vehicles had been stuck in the mud along the bypass as a result of inclement weather.
He told the Express on Wednesday that the bypass had been covered with milling material as no petroleum products could be spread on its surface, given its proximity to the environmentally sensitive Nariva Swamp.
With rising water levels on both the Atlantic Ocean and swamp side, he said, water was seeping beneath the foundation of the temporary road and on the surface.
“The muddy surface can potentially cause vehicles to stick, hence, drivers need to manoeuvre their vehicles carefully...it’s imperative that the bypass road be kept open for continued commerce, emergency medical services, trade, transportation of workers and access routes to pristine beaches along the East Coast. And important access routes for the farmers and the roadside vendors,” he said.
Ragbir said that Minister of Works Rohan Sinanan had indicated works would commence soon. And twice a week, the Ministry’s PURE (Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency)unit was on site addressing the roads.
On Tuesday, he said, restorative works were done on the roadway.
Member of Parliament for Mayaro Rushton Paray yesterday said he had not received any word from the ministry on construction of the new roadway.
“With the onset of the rainy season, the bypass road deteriorates on a daily basis. The movement of heavy vehicles on the waterlogged surface of the roadway creates massive sinks,” he added.
Paray called on the Works Minister to provide a clear timeline of repairs.
The Express contacted Sinanan for an update on the status of repairs, but no response was received.