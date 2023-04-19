A Promise Kept

Eaton Centre is a mall in Toronto, Canada, so ridiculously big that it’s impossible to shop the entire place without becoming exhausted or going broke. It is the city’s top tourist destination, with a million or so people walking through each week.
And that’s what Trinidadian Swaran Sigoolam Maharaj was doing back in the ’70s when he came upon the most unlikely thing on sale.
On display in a small bookstore, in a country as different from tropical Trinidad as one could possibly get, was a postcard with the photograph of Maharaj’s childhood home in Palmyra, a village between San Fernando and Princes Town.
Apparently, someone had stopped along the Naparima/Mayaro Road and captured a photo of the family’s house, and made it into a view card.
Maharaj, who was studying at a university in Canada at the time, recalls feeling pride that the house, constructed in the 1920s, would be considered so worthy. So he brought the postcard home and gave it to the staff at the National Museum in Port of Spain to ensure there would be a permanent record, in the event the home was demolished.
To this day, however, the home still stands solid, having survived a period where the old and wooden was considered ugly and inferior, and the modern meant building out of brick and steel, with a second storey and two porches.
There is a reason why this old house has been so meticulously maintained, and with so few alterations that it is deserving of being listed by the National Trust as a heritage property of interest, according to the Citizens for Conservation Trinidad and Tobago.
Personal story
There is also a deeply personal story in this house in Palmyra. It is in those four bedrooms that Sigoolam Maharaj (1900-1974) and wife, Rookmin Amarsingh (1902-1979), raised ten children while building a real estate and business empire.
This history was researched by genealogist Shamshu Deen, using the vivid memory of one of the family’s oldest surviving members, Ragbir Maharaj (to whom the house was bequeathed), and Ragbir’s son, Swaran, who considered it important that the family, now dispersed across the world, fully appreciated where it all began.
Ragbir, 85, the son of Sigoolam, knew the house well since he was born around the time it was built and raised his family there with wife, Deokie, whom he wed in 1954. He said: “I was told the house was already built in 1928, the year I was born. And told that while a baby creeping along the floor, there was a lighted lamp that I pulled down and almost burnt the house down.”
By the time of Ragbir’s birth, his parents (they married when Rookmin was 11 years old) already had five children, and would have four more by 1939. The family, by then, was one of the most affluent in the district, with Sigoolam (son of indentured labourers Deonarine Gosine and Pholgarie Maharaj) buying and selling land, amassing vast tracts of cocoa and coffee, mortgaging some to buy more, with properties in Moruga, Penal and San Fernando.
Brilliant mind
A shrewd businessman, Sigoolam also operated the Paramount bus service (long before PTSC) that covered the Penal to Barrackpore and Princes Town to San Fernando routes in the ’40s and ’50s. And when that became unprofitable, he bought a fleet of then-reliable Fords and Chevrolets and opened a taxi service.
The business properties in Princes Town, for which the family is best known, were purchased around 1945, and there was a time when almost every building from the police station to the marketplace in Cacique Street was owned by one of the Sigoolam sons (Ragbir, Harrinanan, Sinanan, Sooknanan, Harrinarine).
Despite the family’s fortune, the boys got their education, said Ragbir. The family was Hindu, but five of the boys attended the (Presbyterian) Naparima College in San Fernando, with one, Sukbir Maharaj (1925-2005), spending his career there as a teacher, and Suedath Maharaj (1931-1996) becoming a medical doctor.
And as with many families, recalled Ragbir, there was one sibling whose life would be full of promise but end in tragedy—the brilliant Harrichan Maharaj (born 1930), who went to England to study law, but who ended up gambling away his inheritance on greyhound dog racing.
The patriarch called him back home and gave him a chance to redeem himself, but in the end, Harrichan could not overcome the addiction and returned, without a degree, to an unfulfilled life, dying in a temple next door to the family’s home in 1996.
Ragbir died in October 2020 at age 92. His wife, Deokie, passed last December at age 86. His sister Samdai has also died, leaving one surviving sibling, retired social worker Bissoondai (born 1933), who lives in Canada.
But it is that old house that will be the tangible evidence of the family’s past, should members need a reminder. Ragbir said he had honoured his father’s wish that the home be kept. And Ragbir now has the promise of his son, businessman Satnarine Maharaj (who lives in the modern structure that is attached to the back of the old house), that long after he was gone, the place would be preserved.
The Sigoolam family is interested in having the National Trust visit the home, with a view to adding this place to its inventory of built heritage sites that are worthy of protection and preservation.
Said Swaran Sigoolam Maharaj: “We want to save this place, not only for our family’s legacy but as a gift to future generations.”
The old house
Founding member of the Citizens for Conservation group Rudylyn De Fours Roberts examined photographs of the house and noted the fretwork in lacy patterns above the windows and doors and the fretwork used to filter sunlight from the verandah showed the influence of 19th century Scottish architect George Brown, who designed many of the buildings following the Great Fire of Port of Spain in 1891, and whose gingerbread houses are considered some of the most beautiful in Trinidad.
She said the Sigoolam home was a good example of vernacular architecture, where no professional architect was employed but, instead, master craftsmen were commissioned. It turns out that De Fours Roberts was spot on.
The Sigoolam family says much of the woodworking was done by carpenters Fitzroy McLean, of Palmyra (who died in May 2009), and John Nibbs, of Keate Street, San Fernando (who died in 2003). And the very best wood was used, coming from the family’s estate in La Lune, Moruga, which it still owns to this day.
The carpenters, born in St Vincent, carved each piece of fretwork by hand, and the maker’s mark is still evident despite countless coats of paint.
The house, unfortunately, has lived to see the crime scourge. It is now barred all around by ugly burglar-proofing.