A midday game of Scrabble with Gran Couva neighbours turned into a crime scene when a thief robbed them at gunpoint on Sunday.
The armed man stole not only the victims’ cell phones but at gunpoint, forced them to scribble their passwords to unlock the information on their devices.
Detectives of the Cyber Crime Unit are collaborating with other police units on the case.
A police report said that the victims – a 25-year-old woman and two men aged 20 years old - were sitting in an unfinished concrete structure playing a game of Scrabble when at around midday a man walked up to them.
The man, with his face and head covered with a jersey, pointed a firearm at them.
He took a silver costume jewellery chain valued at $20 from the neck of one of the men, as he demanded the group hand over their valuables.
They handed over three Samsung cell phones together valued at $8,050.
The victims reported to police that the armed thief then ordered them to write their passwords on a piece of paper.
He took the paper, then ran off and entered a white Nissan Tiida, registration number unknown.
The victims reported the incident to the Gran Couva police and Cpl Bhall and WPC Hernandez-Cobbler responded.
WPC Hernandez – Cobbler is continuing investigations.