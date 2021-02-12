Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley complimented the nation on the demonstration of outrage and empathy over the tragic kidnapping and murder of Andrea Bharath. But he called for further public engagement in the form of information to law enforcement when people know of criminal activities in their neighborhoods and even in their homes.
As he extended condolences to the family of Andrea, at Thursday night, the Prime Minister led his audience in standing for a minute silence “ for Andrea and others who have brought us to this place of outpouring “. He said the PNM joined the Bharath family in this “season of great sadness".
“Tonight I want to say to Andrea’s family that you are not alone but we can’t pretend to understand the grief that you are experiencing," he said. "I have been thinking for the last few days how I would have received news like that if it were my child," Rowley said.
The Prime Minister who said he decided not to red red because of this was a meeting with a difference, indicated that he had been invited to attend Bharatt's funeral. "I would have loved to have gone to that child's funeral tomorrow, But unfortunately I would not be able to make it. But the reason I was asked to go was because the Opposition Leader was speaking there and I said that is not a reason for me to go to a funeral. In fact that might be a reason for me not to go to the funeral. Because the population may easily and maybe correctly view my presence and the presence of my other colleagues from Parliament as attempting to politicize this unspeakable sorrow which Andrea's family, her community and the nation is experiencing," he said.
Vigils are good but people who know something, must say something
The Prime Minister said he was happy to see people coming out and “using their physical presence and expression of anger and disappointment.”
"I am very sorry that it took another life for all of us to rise up like this… I am saying if we are rising up like this it means that when you know something about a criminal in this country, that same attitude will take you to tell the police whether it’s your neighbour or your family.”
“Don’t tell me after you have this vigil and after you express this anger and you make those demands, that you will know where a gun is … a gun which the next time it barks would be another life and another news and another Andrea”, ( and not speak up).
The Prime Minister said the " coming together of our nation to say 'enough is enough,' might be the first step in the right direction, because we are a divided nation and some people make a career of dividing us."
He said wherever candles are being lit around the country, ", all of us mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, nieces, uncles, aunts, all of us see every candle and say, (to ourselves) 'there but for the grace of God go I'".
"We join with the families, not only Andrea's family, but all the other families who have suffered this unspeakable pain," he said.
The Prime Minister recalled the disappearance of nine year old Marina Henry, who went missing on Christmas morning in 1998, saying that he never recovered from this event and how he cried, after having spent the Christmas holiday "searching with others and hoping that we would find that child". He also spoke of the problem of domestic violence, saying that he grew up with this as a 'frequent thing" in his neighbourhood at a time when no one spoke up.
He said women should be respected and had the right to be be left alone, "unbothered, regardless of what you wearing, or how you look.” He urged parents to inculcate respect from others in raising their children because this is where the 'fix" starts.
While we grieve, let us not lose hope
The Prime Minister said people should not lose hope since his Government was working to address the problems.
He said he did not know "of a single Cabinet meeting where there wasn't something brought on behalf of the judiciary by a particular Minister." He said the Government had done a number of things at considerable cost to rebuild the infrastructure to dispense justice in Trinidad and Tobago and as the digitisation process continues, "there is a good chance to get justice on time".
"While we grieve and we hurt, let us not do it without hope," he said. "Notwithstanding what you see making the national expressions and the national hit parade and sometimes rank emotion without fact, we are in fact on the right track in facing down the criminal elements and in ensuring that those who run afoul of the laws of the country, that there is a better system of dispensing justice," he said. He said it was unacceptable that women who experienced rape had to wait oftentimes ten and fifteen years before their matters are resolved in the court.
The Prime Minister criticised the idea of granting bail to people "to those who commit the most heinous of crimes....murderers".
“I can tell you that as long as I have anything to do with it, it ain't go happen in this country if I could stop it," the Prime Minister said.
The Prime Minister said some people saw political opportunity in this tragedy.
The Prime Minister said while the PNM record in Opposition showed that it supported legislation brought by several Governments, this UNC Opposition has stated categorically that it was not supporting anything his Government brought to the Parliament.
"So all of you (editorial writers) who calling on us in the Parliament to do what is right for and by the people of Trinidad and Tobago, if you can't call out the UNC for their obstructive behaviour, just keep your voice away from my ears because it is very close to hypocrisy," he said.
Young: We are all hurting
National Security Minister Stuart Young said he was speaking not only as an MP and Minister but as a concerned citizen to the men of this country as he called on the men to remember their God given responsibility protect the vulnerable- our women and children. He said Government was aware of the public mood which was a culmination. “ It is not about a single individual. It is about the Shannons, the Ashantis and about Andrea”, he said.
Young said he wanted to reaffirm his commitment to do all that he humanly can can as Minister and as a citizen to help protect the vulnerable. He said people had the right to express and to feel grief, but must do so lawfully.