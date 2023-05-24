Opposition representatives have called for the date of upcoming Local Government Elections to be announced by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley by Wednesday, stating that the United National Congress (UNC) party would accept nothing less.
An Opposition news conference today followed the call of the leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar who on Monday night said that a pre-action protocol letter was being drafted to prompt the Prime Minister to “call the elections now!”
This, she said, was in light of the Privy council judgement against the Government’s decision to extend Local Government officials’ tenure by one year in December 2022. The judgement highlighted the rights of Trinidad and Tobago’s citizens to vote, stating, “...In a modern democracy, such as Trinidad and Tobago, all individuals have the right to participate in the popular vote, subject only to specified conditions and disqualifications.”
Speaking during the news conference, Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial and Member of Parliament for Chaguanas West Dinesh Rambally said that a swift indication of the election’s date was essential to the country’s functionality.
Lutchmedial referred to the delay as “a slap in the face of the population.”
“In one week after this very important judgement was handed down, we are still waiting for these people to break their silence. Why is there silence to begin with?... We have a very irresponsible rogue government that for the past has allowed a situation to occur where you have persons, perhaps in different corporations, seeking guidance and doing things which would not be covered in my respectful view,” she said.
She responded to the Attorney General Reginald Armour’s statements in the Senate on Tuesday that Local Government Office holders were covered by the 1730’s De Facto Officers Doctrine through which he said, the actions of officers who were not legally appointed but remained in office, were validated.
Lutchmedial however said this doctrine did not apply after the Privy Council Judgement.
She said that the doctrine required officers to operate under the impression that they had authority to carry out their actions. However, she said the delivery of the judgement last Thursday had negated any such impression.
She said the Government must now bring forward an Act to validate the actions of officers operating in the interim.
“How could you say anyone was operating under the impression that they had the authority to do what they did? Anyone operating after Thursday, no matter what law you bring or what doctrine you cite, in my view cannot be covered. They do in fact now have to bring an act to validate, they cannot simply drag their feet on that matter and say let everything continue and we will validate it down the road. That is lawlessness. That is a total disrespect for our apex court, rule of law in Trinidad and Tobago.”
“One week they have been relaxing whilst we have a crisis in Local Government. We have situations where the laws are simply flouted…That time has now gone, and it has passed. What they are doing, they are operating illegally and the longer this government takes to rectify what has happened and call the election and bring an act to validate what has been done the more exposure our corporations have to legal action,” she said.
Referring to Judgement, she said that the Government’s decision to proclaim certain sections of the Local Government Reform Act, including a section replacing three-year terms with four-year terms of office for councillors and aldermen was a retrospective application of the law.
She said that this decision was made in fear of the electorate.
“An election date has to be announced, the PNM (People’s National Movement) are clearly mortally in fear of the electorate and that is why they think we do not understand why they came up with that interpretation… What happened to them is coming towards the time they knew the election had to be called, the newspapers, social media were filled with criticism as we approached the 600 mark of murders. They were in a very bad place,” she said.