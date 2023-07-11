On Monday, Rohan Sinanan, Minister of Works and Transport, Senator the Richie Sookhai, Minister in the Ministry of Works and Transport, and an executive team met with members of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce and other members of the business community.
At the meeting, both parties explored potential collaborative measures to address traffic management issues in the
Chaguanas Borough and surrounding areas.
The Ministry presented a three-tier plan for short, medium, and long-term solutions for traffic management challenges. The technical team presented a range of projects, including the construction of overpasses and roundabouts to ease traffic flow and congestion in Central Trinidad. Director of the Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency (P.U.R.E.), Hayden Phillip also updated the Chamber on a series of initiatives to be executed in the near future. Key initiatives include:
• The expansion of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, to three lanes in both directions, from Chaguanas to the Chase Village Highway.
• A comprehensive reconstruction of the Bridal Road Bridge.
• Rehabilitation of the Caroni Road that spans from the Silver Bridge to the Uriah Butler Highway.
Other ongoing projects that were identified are:
• Improvements to Phase 2A of the Endeavour Interchange.
• Improvements to the Uriah Butler Highway at various sections from Chaguanas to Grand Bazaar.