The family of missing businessowner Zaid Hosein has said that he has never spent a night out without letting them know where he is, and they know that something is amiss in the disappearance of their loved one.
Hosein, 54, the owner of Robin’s Agro Solutions, left his home in Buen Intento Road, Princes Town, driving his black Toyota Fortuna on Sunday, and has not been heard from or seen since.
The sports utility vehicle is also missing.
His sister, Zaniffa Mohammed, is pleading with the public to assist them with any information that with lead them to him.
Mohammed said that on Sunday afternoons her brother usually goes for a leisurely drive, and it was no surprise that he left home that day at around 4 p.m.
However, when he did not return that evening nor the next morning, his siblings raised an alarm and called his friends and relatives searching for him.
A report was also made to the Princes Town Police Station, and captain of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team Vallence Rambharat was contacted and asked that the team search for Hosein.
Mohammed, in an interview with reporters on Tuesday said, “He normally takes a Sunday drive to go anywhere, no particular place. We called his friends and family looking for him, but nothing. It is unusual for him to stay out, even for one night. He is 54 years old, and this has never happened before. He would never close the business and go. The business is closed right now. Something is wrong. He did not get robbed or get any threats lately.”
Mohammed said her brother is not married nor has any children of his own.
She said however that he would sometimes pick up her children and go for the Sunday drive to spend time together, but he did not on this occasion.
The sister added that he did not usually go driving into dangerous areas, but acknowledged that the crime situation has her worried.
“Everything is a concern. If you go to school or the grocery it is a concern. But Robin he did not go in dangerous areas. He would pick up a friend or sometimes my kids, or come by me, that kind of thing. That is the kind of Sunday evening drive he would make. As far as I know he did not pick up anyone, and he did not call to pick up my kids”, she said.
Mohammed said it was realised that Hosein did not return home when the brother who lives in the downstairs apartment of the Hosein residence noticed that the vehicle was missing.
“At first, we thought maybe it was a one-off incident with him spending the night out. My little brother waited for him to come into the shop, but he did not turn up, that was when an alarm was raised. We tried calling him (Hosein), his friends and everything but nothing. His phone is going straight to voicemail”, she said.
Anyone with information can contact the TTPS at 555, 999, 911, or send the information to Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or send the information to the TTPS app.