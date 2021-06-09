spread

The line outside the Ste Madeleine Health Centre. -Photo: TREVOR WATSON

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says mass chaos and confusion seen today as thousands rush for vaccines is yet another reminder of a failed Government led by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

“What we are witnessing is the mother of all ironies where during a State of Emergency to control and curb Covid -19 we have a super spreader situation happening with public vaccination” she said.

“It is nothing short of a nightmare and alarming as our nation is already grappling with a high death and infection rate. This is similar to when the Prime Minister irresponsibly invited thousands to vacation in Tobago during the Easter holidays” said Persad-Bissessar.

She said that the vaccine appointment system was overburdened and a failure and now this foolish idea of having a walk-in free for all has proven to be a flop.

She called on the Government to partner with all stakeholders in this Covid-19 fight in order to come to a comprehensive plan.

“Trinidad and Tobago is under siege, the population is fed up, frustrated and suffering and the massive turnout for vaccines sends the message that the people are ready and

