There is a strong appeal to tax manufacturers who produce sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs).
The call was made yesterday during a University of the West Indies (UWI) webinar by Prof Emeritus Dr Karl Theodore, former director of the Health Economics Unit (HEU) at The UWI, St Augustine.
The webinar, hosted by the HEU, was titled “The Bitter Side of Sugar-Sweetened Beverages: Utilising Fiscal Policy to Address Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Consumption in the Caribbean”.
Theodore called for taxation of SSB manufacturers. He said Trinidad and Tobago has the highest consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages in the world (per capita) and “people are losing lives, people are getting sick badly”.
“The SSBs thing is really an epidemic and therefore we have to respond accordingly. When we’re facing an epidemic, we don’t respond in a normal way,” said Theodore.
“We can say no because of Covid, because of the pressures people are under, that we shouldn’t pay more taxes because things are hard, but Covid or no Covid, we have to reduce consumption.
“The fact is we are being killed, we are being maimed now and we have to stop it. And taxation is clearly one of the instruments for sure that works and therefore we should use it,” he added.
Theodore said studies showed that Caribbean nations were the highest consumers of sugar-sweetened beverages in the world and T&T was the highest consumer in the region.
“That tells me that Trinidad is the highest SSBs consumer in the world.”
Theodore said Trinidad and Tobago’s death rate from diseases associated with the consumption of SSBs is more than 300 times that of Argentina.
“That has to be a wake-up call for us. The SSBs are killing us.”
Obesity and NCDs
He said studies show SSB consumption is related to obesity and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and this also impacts the national income.
“It imposes costs on our society and the cost comes through the impact on our labour force. Sugary drinks consumption is directly linked to a drag in our national income. We have data which tells us how this NCDs problem affects our national income and that data is really frightening. The full cost of it is in terms of billions of dollars.
“We’re talking about four to five per cent of our national income being affected by the NCDs and obesity. And in the case of Trinidad and Tobago alone we’re talking about $6 billion,” said Theodore.
“At a time when Covid is already putting a lot of strain on the health sector, we cannot continue with a situation where our health problems are pulling our national income down.”
Theodore also recommended the setting up of a national nutrition council to monitor the impact of what people are consuming on the population’s health and the economy.
“We need to start talking to these people who produce these sugar-sweetened beverages and let’s come to some agreement. They want to make money and, of course, we don’t have no problem with that. But they wouldn’t want to continue making money if the way they’re making money is making our people sick and imposing most cost on the economy.”
Laura Roberts-Hall, director, Trinidad and Tobago NCD Alliance and president of the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Nutritionists and Dieticians, called for decisive intervention from the Government, the food industry, civil society and parents.
Professor of Medicine, Dr Surujpaul Teelucksingh, a practising physician, said obesity is a huge challenge among his patients.
“A lot of us are overweight or obese,” said Teelucksingh.
The webinar centred around the dissemination of the results for Trinidad and Tobago from a study titled “Empowering healthcare decision-makers to achieve regional needs for sugar-sweetened beverage consumption control in Latin America and the Caribbean”.
The study was undertaken by the UWI-HEU in collaboration with the Institute for Clinical Effectiveness and Health Policy in Argentina.