Cristianna Ramdial hugged the small, wooden coffin with the remains of her toddler son and kissed the picture of him several times as she bade him farewell during his funeral service yesterday.
“Bye-bye, baby. Bye-bye, Allon. I love you,” the 19-year-old said through her sobs. Her face covered the picture of his smiling face attached to the closed casket. She also held two pieces of his clothing as she wept. These she later threw into his grave.
Pastor Mervyn Rodriguez noted that while there might have been a plan to buy or to choose a toy for Allon for Christmas today, there was instead a gathering to say goodbye to him at the Ortoire Cemetery.
Two-and-half-year-old Allon Ramdial went missing on December 9. His decomposing body was found three days later at the mouth of the Ortoire River in Mayaro.
Rodriguez, pastor of the Dunamis Apostolic Evangelical Assembly, said when Allon went missing, everybody was trusting God for the best outcome, but added, “The best outcome is God’s outcome. The will of God is not always sugar and spice and everything nice. The will of God, sometimes there’s some pain, some tears, some trouble because God wants us to understand circumstances...
“In every experience that God allows to manifest, there is a lesson to be learnt. The lessons many times are for specific individuals who are directly affected by circumstance. Today I want to encourage us to continue holding on to the hope that God is still in control.”
He said Allon touched many lives and while it may be asked why God took this little angel, he left this earth before he was contaminated by the world. “He died in his innocence, no sin. That is a passage to heaven,” Rodriguez said.
He also encouraged mourners not to take this life for granted and not live with the word “if only”, which are words of regret.
Mayaro Member of Parliament Rushton Paray commended the community and all who were involved in the search for Allon.
He added, “Young Allon was lucky that he has not been exposed to hatred, bigotry and racism and all he would have known is love from his mother. I think both parents and child would have experienced that.”
He said the circumstance in which he was lost, “speaks to a bigger picture of how we are managing homelessness, how were are dealing with our young people and I am hoping that coming out of this tragedy with Allon, that we can look at policy that not another Allon has to die in this circumstance again”.
Paray said that support will continue for the family in the new year.
Also during the service, seven-year-old Christina Thomas sang a song she composed for Allon about the time they spent together while his godmother Apphia Thomas recited a poem and described him as inquisitive, intelligent, respectful, sweet and special.
Police officers were also present, with several arriving while the service was in progress.
Allon and his mother lived in a storage room at the Ortoire Fishing Port Facility in Ortoire Village with Allon’s stepfather, Al Murphy. Cristianna awoke around 6 a.m. on December 9 and discovered her son was missing. She immediately started searching for him and sought help from neighbours who joined in.
Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT), led by captain Vallence Rambharat, were contacted. The police, fire officers, members of the Coast Guard and Mayaro Lifeguard Unit divers, volunteers and villagers were also involved in the search, which included the river and on land.
Allon’s body was found on December 12, washed ashore near the mouth of the Ortoire River, in an area only accessible by boats. Police believe Allon died the same day he fell into the river. Cristianna last week went to the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park, where she viewed the remains of her son. His body was identified by the blue jersey and three-quarter pants he was wearing on the day he went missing.
While the autopsy was done, the results have not been revealed.
The funeral was stalled from being done on Friday due to a delay in the autopsy, as Allon’s birth was never registered and he had no birth certificate.
Also, Cristianna had no identification card and her birth date could not be verified.
Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox assisted, and a team from her ministry gathered the information. The ministry also assisted with Saturday’s funeral, and counselling is to be provided for Cristianna and Murphy.