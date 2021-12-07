PROGRESSIVE Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy leader Farley Augustine last night promised to deliver for the people of Tobago as he urged Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to not spite Tobagonians but embrace the vision of change.
“As of midnight tonight there is change on the island of Tobago!” declared a victorious Augustine who was speaking to supporters just before 11 p.m.
He said there is no exact figure as to how many seats the party had won but the last count was 12 and that was subject to change.
“We are unsure what the count is, in fact every minute it seems the number is increasing, it is almost apparent we are winning anywhere from 12 seats upwards,” he said.
Augustine first thanked God for raining blessings and victory on the PDP and extended gratitude to all competitors.
“We have had a long and bruising battle and the battle is over and now is a good time for Tobago to begin to heal and for Tobago to begin to transform into the kind of Tobago that we can all be proud of,” he said.
He said he never thought the PDP would win an election and be addressing the nation from the community next to basic fishing depots
He said this is a sign to all Tobagonians including the young people “it matters not your circumstances of your birth, you can truly ascend to the highest heights from anywhere in Tobago”.
“Tonight you are witnessing a Tobago dream come alive,” he said.
Augustine extended thanks to Watson Duke whom he described as the “biggest dreamer” and credited for the party’s success and his faith in him to lead.
Augustine said the PDP promised to fix Tobago and correct the wrongs of the last 21 years and they will immediately start doing so.
He said it is time for Tobago to work together regardless of party affiliation.
He said the covenant with the people was to give a THA a zero tolerance approach to corruption and the people will benefit from Tobago’s resources.
He said the PDP has been in election mode since August last year, change on the island of Tobago! so the “settling down” must happen immediately.
The PDP started its campaign in the east of Tobago, he said, adding:
“I know it is said many times that a country man can’t run town but a country man will be running town as of this week,”
Augustine also sent a message to the Prime Minister and Central Government.
“This win should also be a solid message to the Central Government being led by a Tobago-born Prime Minister that you cannot treat Tobagonians the way you want. We will reject that and we have rejected that,” he said.
“Let this win be a strong message, Mr Prime Minister, that we in Tobago have rejected your bullying tactics,” he said.
He said he hopes they can have a cordial relationship because country must come before party.
“I urge you do not spite Tobago because Tobagonians I know are mighty enough to also get rid of you. Let that be a warning that you ought to respond to us in a dignified manner,” he said.
‘Tracy has fallen’
Just before Augustine spoke, supporters were celebrating in Roxborough.
“Tracy has fallen!” shouted a woman.
The pattern of the high voter turnout was seen in the numbers registered for the PDP candidates, several enjoying a large victory margin.
Earlier in the day, just after noon, both Augustine and Duke were confident of victory, saying the high voter turnout was a sign of triumph for the party.
The party had indicated that it will host its post-election activities at the Cyd Gray Stadium in Roxborough. However, when the Express arrived at the stadium there was heavy police presence.
The Express understands that the party was told by the police it could not be there and so it moved its post-election activities to its small Roxborough office.
PDP supporters lined the streets in their party T-shirts, waving flags and blowing whistles in jubilation while a large contingent of police officers kept a close watch and issued warnings.
Three candles were lit and the women broke out in song.
“Allyuh have to go and check Rowley heart! Rowley is not a Tobagonian, Rowley is a Trinidadian,” a man shouted.
“Watson Duke writing over the books of history in Tobago,” shouted another.
A woman shouted “eight in the bag!” at 9 p.m., sending supporters into a frenzy.
“God don’t sleep! We want a change. The ghetto youth, the old, the young, everybody come out because we want change and if Farley and the PDP do stupidness we voting them out too,” said Lisa Mulcare.
When it was declared that PNM Tobago leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine had lost her Signal Hill/Patience Hill seat PDP supporters erupted into ecstatic celebrations.
“Nobody lives there! The PNM doesn’t live here! Only PDP lives here! Take that in yuh pipe and smoke it,” yelled a man.
The Express was told that the PDP leadership opted to not be present to ensure there was no flocking to the venue and mass celebrations following their massive victory given the Covid-19 pandemic and the need to maintain related health protocols.
At 10 p.m. a heavy convoy of police from the Guard and Emergency Branch showed up at Roxborough and instructed the crowds to disburse.
The people verbally objected but they all began walking away.