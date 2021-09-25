A&V Oil and Gas Ltd chief executive officer Hanif Baksh has said the company saved Trinidad and Tobago taxpayers “millions of dollars” in choosing to settle the dispute between itself and disbanded State-owned company Petrotrin.
Baksh said in a media statement on Thursday that the settlement package that has been accepted by A&V “consisted of the repayment of approximately $I02 million, which Petrotrin was holding with respect to oil already supplied by A&V, and $18 million in damages, together with a lease to extract oil from the Catshill Field”.
Baksh also said that “A&V’s claim for damages would have been a very large sum, in the vicinity of $800 million”.
A&V became of national interest in 2019 when the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) claimed the Government, through Petrotrin, had paid the company millions of dollars for oil that was never delivered.
The trade dispute was settled earlier this week and Heritage Petroleum, the national oil company that succeeded Petrotrin, is to enter into an enhanced production service contract (EPSC) with A&V for the purchase of crude.
The agreement is also rooted in a partial award delivered on June 11 by an arbitration panel, favouring A&V.
Headed by former president of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Sir Dennis Byron, the panel ruled that Petrotrin had failed to establish that A&V had engaged in seal-tampering or any other inappropriate practices in delivering crude oil between April 2016 to July 2017.
Baksh said on Thursday: “A&V is of the view that by settling the dispute between itself and Petrotrin, it has saved the taxpayers of this country millions of dollars, which Petrotrin would have had to pay as damages, interest and costs at the end of any further legal battles undertaken by Petrotrin.
“A&V was pleased, however, in the efforts made to amicably resolve the matter because A&V recognised that Petrotrin may not have been able to pay the judgment debt and costs and that the Government would have had to step in to pay damages,” he said.
The news release said A&V “also took into consideration that an appeal process could have taken a few years and that in the meantime, it was better for A&V to go back into the Catshill Field so that A&V could earn money and produce oil for the country”.
“It was in that context that A&V did not pursue the judgment in its favour to be awarded damages, which could have been in the vicinity of $800 million,” Baksh said.
“It decided to accept the offer of Petrotrin to go back into the Catshill Field, with a lease arrangement of ten years. A&V considered that this would give it the opportunity to extract oil and supply it to Heritage, which would be beneficial to A&V and beneficial to the country.”
Fair trade
Baksh noted the members of the panel and said they were “experienced and distinguished judges”.
The other members of the panel were Justice of Appeal Humphrey Stollmeyer and Lord David Hope, former vice-president of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom.
Baksh said at the trial, A&V presented evidence to show that A&V produced the quantities of oil that it was paid for by Petrotrin.
He said Petrotrin had alleged it had reasonable grounds to terminate A&V’s contract to supply it with crude oil, based on claims that A&V overstated the volume of oil supplied and was overpaid by Petrotrin for oil not supplied.
“Petrotrin decided to terminate the contract with A&V and refused to pay to A&V the sum of $84,699,879.47 and US$2,284,398.40 for oil already supplied to Petrotrin,” Baksh said, and referring to A&V, said: “It presented evidence to show that the Catshill Field had the capacity to produce the quantities of oil, and it presented evidence to show that A&V’s pumps had the capacity to pump the quantities of oil to Petrotrin.
“The judgment of the three eminent judges shows that there was no truth in the allegations that A&V supplied fake oil to Petrotrin. On the contrary, the judgment shows that A&V supplied real crude oil to Petrotrin, and A&V must be paid for the supply of real crude oil to Petrotrin,” Baksh said.
He added that “A&V believes that Petrotrin should make representations to the Government for the Government to disclose the entire judgment in this case to the public, and that the Government ought to lay the judgment in the Parliament, so that all members of Parliament, the members of the media and members of the public will have access to the judgment”.
He went on to say: “As chief executive officer of A&V, I wish to tell the country that A&V intends to put all of the disputes behind it and to go forward to explore and extract the maximum amount of oil from the Catshill Field, so that not only A&V would benefit but that the production of oil by A&V would contribute to the national economy.”