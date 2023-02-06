Oluremi Edwards was sentenced to 12 months’ hard labour on Monday for robbery at a mini-mart.
Edwards appeared virtually before Sangre Grande senior magistrate Cheron Raphael and said he was guilty of the December 2022 offence of robbery with aggravation.
Edwards, 30 of Guaico, Sangre Grande, was charged on Sunday by constable Samuel of the Sangre Grande Criminal Investigations Department (CID). The charge came following an investigation into a December 13, 2022 police report in which a proprietor told police that, while conducting sales at his Sangre Grande business place, a man entered and a quantity of grocery items, cash and a Samsung A02 cellular phone were taken.
Following leads into the report, a party of officers conducted a surveillance exercise which led them to the Eastern Main Road, Guaico, Sangre Grande, where they spotted a man fitting the description of the suspected perpetrator. The suspect was held a short distance away with the assistance of personnel from the Eastern Division Task Force.