The South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) said yesterday the baby girl abandoned at the San Fernando General Hospital on Monday is clinically stable.
In a release, the SWRHA said it “notes with appreciation the outpouring of concern regarding the well-being of the newborn infant found on the compound of the San Fernando General Hospital on Monday…The Authority wishes to inform the public that the infant is clinically stable and continues to be cared for by our dedicated professionals while investigations continue.”
Police interviewed several people yesterday as they sought to find the relatives of the child. They are however yet to make inroads into finding the child’s parents or relatives.
The newborn was found after 8 a.m. on the hospital’s compound.
Emanuel Pierre told the Express he had gone for a job interview at the institution and found the baby in a black garbage bag while he was walking along the corridor. He said the bag moved and he heard child-like sounds.
He said the top of the bag was twisted and he opened it to find the baby, wrapped in a yellow blanket and with a hat on her head. He said there was also a baby bottle.
A note accompanied the child. It stated that she was unable to be cared for.
A picture circulated on social media yesterday showing a baby with a yellow blanket inside a black garbage bag.
—Nikita Braxton-Benjamin