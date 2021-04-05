duck

A vehicle that was reported stolen in Maloney was recovered in Piarco.

Curiously, in the car which had been abandoned, were four brown goats and five ducks.

The vehicle was recovered on Saturday evening during police patrol by officers of the Central Division.

PCs Wilson and Atkins were conducting patrols along the Caroni North Bank Road Piarco, in the vicinity of the Eastern Caribbean Institute of Agriculture and Forestry (ECIAF) UTT Campus, when they observed a blue Mazda 323 at the side of the roadway.

The officers stopped to see if the driver needed assistance.

However, they realized no one was in the car.

On further inspection, the officers noted that in the back seat of the vehicle were the animals.

They then observed a hole on the northern side of the perimeter fence of the compound.

The officers proceeded to conduct a comprehensive check of the compound in the presence of the Estate Security Supervisor.

Three storage rooms on the compound were found to have been broken into and the farm operations supervisor, after initial checks, stated that a quantity of ducks and four goats were missing.

The vehicle was taken to the Piarco Police Station while the livestock was returned to the Farm Operations Supervisor.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COVID DESPAIR

COVID DESPAIR

Traumatised vendors who had left thousands of dollars in produce in their stalls overnight in the Chaguanas Market spent all of Saturday night outside the locked facility anxiously awaiting word on when they can retrieve their goods.

Toll goes to 87 as man killed

Toll goes to 87 as man killed

A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in Mt D’Or on Saturday night.

He has been identified as Josh Baptiste of Caimain Road, St Joseph.

The Express was told that around 11.35 p.m. Baptiste was outside his father’s home along Second Private Road, Mt D’Or, when relatives heard gunshots. Upon investigating, they found Baptiste lying on the roadway in a pool of blood.