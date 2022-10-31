POLICE are investigating a report that a Couva woman was abducted by her ex-boyfriend and beaten with a cutlass in an abandoned house on Tuesday.
After the violent attack, the woman reported that the man dropped her off near her home.
A police report said that the victim was walking along Southern Main Road, Marabella, when upon reaching the vicinity of the Marabella roundabout at around 1.40 p.m., she was approached by her ex-boyfriend.
The woman reported that the man forced her into his Nissan Almera.
Against her will, he drove to an abandoned house in Harmony Hall, where he armed himself with a cutlass and dealt her several blows, she told police.
The woman reported that she was then dropped off on the promenade on Southern Main Road in Couva.
The victim sought medical attention at the Couva Health Facility and a report was later made at Marabella Police Station.
The investigator, along with officers of the Marabella CID, revisited the scene with the victim, who pointed out several areas to them.