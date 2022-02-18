AN employee of Tucker Energy Services was abducted from his Chaguaramas workplace early yesterday morning.
Police said around 2 a.m. Zepheniah Harripaul, 33, was at the company’s facility off Western Main Road when three men armed with guns entered the compound.
As he exited the main building the men grabbed him and bundled him into a vehicle which then sped out of the compound.
Security contacted the Carenage Police Station following which the investigation was handed over the Anti Kidnapping Squad.
The Express contacted the company yesterday around 4 p.m. but an employee said he had no further information.
One of Harripaul’s relatives in Arima said while he knew the man had been abducted, the family did not have any other information.
“The company did not call us so we cannot even give any details about what happened,” said a relative of Harripaul who asked not to be identified.
He said police had Harripaul’s cellphone and his car.
The relative said he did not know if a ransom demand had been made or not.